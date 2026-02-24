Cole Palmer's Hat-Trick Heroics and Transfer Rumor Denial (2026)

In a stunning display of loyalty, Chelsea's Cole Palmer has vehemently denied rumors of a potential move to Manchester United, despite ongoing speculation.

The young star, who recently scored an impressive hat-trick against Wolves, addressed the transfer rumors with a bold statement. But here's where it gets controversial—his celebration after the first goal seemed to be a direct response to the gossip. Palmer covered his ears and blew a kiss to the Chelsea fans, seemingly sending a message to those questioning his commitment.

The rumors suggested that Palmer was homesick and wanted to return to his boyhood club, Manchester United. However, the England international has now set the record straight, saying, "Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they?" He further emphasized his focus on his current club, Chelsea, and the positive impact of manager Liam Rosenior on his game.

Palmer's season has been plagued by injuries, causing him to miss a significant number of matches. Despite this, he remains optimistic about his recovery and believes he can reach new heights when fully fit. He admitted to the challenges of managing an injury, revealing that it has been a new and frustrating experience for him.

This story has sparked debates among fans, with some praising Palmer's loyalty and others wondering if he is missing out on a potential dream move. What do you think? Is Palmer's commitment to Chelsea admirable, or should he explore new opportunities? Share your thoughts in the comments!