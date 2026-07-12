Cole Caufield, the Montreal Canadiens' rising star, is on a mission to join an elite group of players in the NHL. With a focus on team success and individual growth, Caufield is making waves in the league. As he approaches the 50-goal milestone, he's not just aiming for personal glory but also for a place in the Canadiens' history books. This journey is not just about scoring goals; it's about the transformation of a player who once struggled to find his footing. Now, he's a force to be reckoned with, and his impact extends beyond the ice.
Cole Caufield's Quest for 50 Goals: Can He Join the Canadiens' Elite Club? (2026)
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