Cold Storage: A Sci-Fi Horror Comedy with a Star-Studded Cast (2026)

Imagine a sci-fi horror comedy that blends pandemic humor, retro vibes, and a dash of Stranger Things nostalgia—sounds like a recipe for either genius or disaster, right? But here's where it gets controversial: Cold Storage manages to be neither, landing somewhere in the middle as a painless, if not entirely priceless, throwback. Directed by Jonny Campbell and based on David Koepp’s 2019 novel, this film tackles a mutating fungal virus from space with a cheeky tone that’s hard to dislike. And yes, it even includes a COVID joke that’s surprisingly funny—a rare feat in post-2020 cinema. But is it enough to make this shelved-for-two-years movie a must-watch? Let’s dive in.

The story kicks off with a bold title card: ‘Pay attention. This shit is real.’ Yet, despite this promise, the gonzo fun it hints at only flickers intermittently. The plot revolves around a forgotten oxygen tank from the 1979 Skylab space station crash, which unleashes a deadly mold in a remote Australian town. Enter microbiologist Dr. Hero Martins (Sosie Bacon), NASA bioterrorism expert Robert Quinn (Liam Neeson), and his associate Trini Romano (Lesley Manville), who arrive too late to save the locals—all of whom meet a gruesome, mold-induced end. The virus, a heterotrophic parasite, adapts and spreads with alarming speed, setting the stage for a race against time.

Fast forward to the present, where the virus resurfaces in a decommissioned Kansas storage facility, now a self-storage company. Here, we meet Travis (Joe Keery), aka Teacake, a parolee working the graveyard shift, and his new colleague Naomi (Georgina Campbell). Their curiosity about strange noises in the lower levels leads them to uncover the virus’s resurgence, which has already infected a deer, a biker gang, and Naomi’s ex (Aaron Heffernan), whose projectile vomiting is, well, unforgettable. With help from an armed storage customer (Vanessa Redgrave) and a quick-thinking NASA operator (Ellora Torchia), Teacake and Naomi become humanity’s unlikely last hope.

And this is the part most people miss: While the film has all the ingredients for a B-movie thrill ride—appealing underdogs, Neeson’s dry humor, and delightfully gross makeup effects by Lou and Dave Elsey—it never fully commits to being either laugh-out-loud funny or edge-of-your-seat suspenseful. Keery and Campbell’s chemistry is undeniable, and Neeson’s presence adds a layer of gravitas, but David Koepp’s script feels undercooked. The science behind the virus’s reactivation is glossed over, and the humor, though charming, isn’t consistent enough to leave a lasting impression.

That said, Cold Storage knows not to take itself too seriously, and its retro, cheesy vibe is undeniably likable. It’s a painless watch, perfect for streaming, but it falls short of being unforgettable. Here’s the question for you: Does a film need to be groundbreaking to be enjoyable? Or is there value in a well-executed, if familiar, genre mashup? Let us know in the comments—we’re curious to hear your take!