Cognizant Classic: Lowry vs Smotherman Headed to Final Round | Packed Leaderboard Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an exciting final round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches! A thrilling leaderboard awaits, with Austin Smotherman and Shane Lowry tied for the lead.

In a captivating turn of events, Shane Lowry, an Irish native now residing in South Florida, showcased his skills with an impressive bogey-free round of 8-under 63 on Saturday. This performance propelled him to a shared lead at 13 under after three rounds of the Cognizant Classic.

Lowry, who has a special connection with PGA National, shared his strategy for the day. "You want to be near the leaders, keep an eye on them, and see what they're doing." he said. "I wanted to be in one of the final groups for Sunday, and I'm glad I exceeded that goal."

But here's where it gets controversial... Lowry has had multiple close calls at this tournament. In 2022, he lost the lead in a dramatic fashion due to a sudden downpour, with Sepp Straka claiming the win. Lowry's words on that experience? "You get good breaks and bad breaks, and that was a bad break."

And this is the part most people miss... Lowry has consistently performed well at PGA National, finishing second in 2022, tied for fifth the following year, and tied for fourth in 2024. He's determined to convert his chances into a win tomorrow.

Austin Smotherman, who led after Rounds 1 and 2, also had a challenging day. Back-to-back bogeys threatened to derail his round, but a strong finish with two birdies might just give him the momentum he needs for his first PGA TOUR victory.

Other notable movers on Moving Day include Patton Kizzire, who tied with Lowry for the round of the day, and Jimmy Stanger, who is set to earn a check on TOUR for the first time since 2024 after dealing with serious elbow issues. Stanger expressed his excitement, saying, "It feels good to be back and healthy, and to be in contention here is the cherry on top."

As we head into the final round, the question remains: Who will emerge victorious? Will Lowry finally convert his chances into a win, or will Smotherman secure his first PGA TOUR victory? Join us to find out! And don't forget to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below. We want to hear your take on this exciting tournament!