Cody Rhodes: 'My Luck Is Running Out' - WWE Champ Reflects on Controversial Win & Randy Orton's Punt (2026)

Cody Rhodes, the reigning WWE Champion, finds himself in a peculiar predicament, questioning his own luck and the nature of his success in the wrestling ring. In a recent interview, Rhodes expressed a sense of unease as he reflects on his controversial title defense at Clash in Italy, where a questionable referee decision allowed him to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes' concern stems from a deeper place. After WrestleMania 42, he shared an intimate moment with his family, recalling his father's words about the physical toll of wrestling. This led to a poignant exchange with his four-year-old daughter, who inquired about his well-being after a match. Rhodes admitted that such moments can be emotionally challenging, highlighting the human side of professional wrestling.

The champion's self-reflection extends to his role as the top star, or 'QB1', in the WWE. Rhodes acknowledges the pressure of maintaining consistency and the desire for challengers to test his mettle. He embraces the comparisons to John Cena, recognizing the model's success and longevity in the industry. However, he also expresses a desire to push boundaries and a fear of stagnation.

What makes Rhodes' situation intriguing is the delicate balance between his public persona and personal struggles. He embraces the idea of being a lucky champion, yet he also recognizes the need for constant improvement and the challenges that come with being at the pinnacle of the wrestling world. As he navigates this complex landscape, Rhodes' journey becomes a fascinating study of self-awareness, resilience, and the human element within the spectacle of professional wrestling.

In my opinion, Rhodes' openness about his emotions and vulnerabilities adds a layer of depth to his character. It showcases his growth as a wrestler and a person, moving beyond the typical hero archetype. This transparency not only humanizes him but also invites fans to connect on a more personal level, creating a more engaging and relatable narrative within the WWE universe.