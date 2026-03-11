Cody Bellinger: The Next Big Move for Mets or Yankees? | MLB Free Agency Update (2026)

A dramatic shift in the free-agent market has left teams scrambling and fans buzzing. The recent signings of Kyle Tucker by the Dodgers and Bo Bichette by the Mets have sparked a new wave of speculation and strategy. But here's the real question: Is Cody Bellinger the next big move, and could he be the key to success for both New York teams?

The Mets, despite their big acquisition of Bichette, still have a void to fill in their outfield. They need a powerful hitter, and Bellinger fits the bill. With Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo's bats now missing from the lineup, Bellinger's presence could be a game-changer. But here's where it gets controversial: the Yankees, too, have their eyes on Bellinger.

The Yankees' need for a player like Bellinger is even more pronounced. With Aaron Judge requiring protection in the batting order, similar to what Juan Soto provided before his departure, Bellinger could be the perfect fit. However, there's a catch - Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, is reportedly seeking a seven-year deal, while the Yankees are sticking to their five-year offer. Will the Mets' involvement change the Yankees' thinking?

With Tucker and Bichette off the market, all eyes are on Bellinger. He's the biggest piece remaining, and there's a chance we could see a bidding war similar to the one that unfolded when the Mets and Yankees vied for Soto. It's a unique situation, especially considering the Dodgers' recent move to sign Tucker, mirroring the Mets' strategy with Soto last winter.

Bellinger, an MVP in 2019, is still a highly sought-after player. His versatility and impressive résumé make him an attractive option. Despite the Dodgers' dominance, it's worth noting that Bellinger achieved his MVP status while with the team.

The Yankees have made their intentions clear - they want Bellinger back. He was their second-most valuable player in 2025, after Judge, and his 29 home runs and 98 RBIs speak to his value. Yankees GM Brian Cashman has praised Bellinger's fit with the team, but he's also witnessed the power of a player's value changing the spending game, as seen with Tucker's signing.

The Dodgers' success and spending habits are a testament to their understanding of baseball's margins. They narrowly escaped defeats in the 2024 and 2025 postseasons, reminding us that talent and money alone don't guarantee wins.

So, what's next for the Mets and Yankees? With the Mets securing Bichette, the Yankees may need to act fast to secure their Plan A and Plan B - Cody Bellinger. The question remains: Will they be willing to adjust their offer to keep him in pinstripes? The future of these teams could depend on it.