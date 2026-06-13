Cody Bellinger Re-Signs with Yankees: Are They World Series Contenders in 2026? (2026)

Cody Bellinger Joins the Yankees: A Question of Improvement

Cody Bellinger expressed his excitement about returning to the New York Yankees, a team he played with last season. However, the real question on fans' minds is whether his presence will significantly enhance the team's performance this year. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

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Cody Bellinger has officially signed a five-year contract with the New York Yankees, worth a substantial $162.5 million. This move has sparked debate among fans, as the team's overall performance in the upcoming season remains uncertain.

The Yankees' manager, Aaron Boone, is facing challenges as he leads the same team that finished the 2025 season with a 94-68 record, tying for first place in the American League East. Despite their strong showing, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series, raising questions about their ability to consistently perform at a high level.

Bellinger, during a recent Zoom call with reporters, expressed optimism about the team's potential. He praised the group dynamics and chemistry within the team, stating that they had a 'special unit' and 'great chemistry.' However, he acknowledged that the team's success cannot be fully appreciated without experiencing it firsthand within the clubhouse.

Several key players are not returning, including Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, who have signed with the New York Mets. The team's first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, remains a free agent, with potential destinations including Arizona, where his career began, or a return to the Yankees.

Additionally, starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rondon are expected to return to the field in May at the earliest, with Cole's return likely much later. This delay in their return could impact the team's performance in the early stages of the season.

The Yankees' division rivals, such as the Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles, have made significant additions to their rosters, positioning themselves as stronger contenders. This contrast highlights the Yankees' relatively limited moves during the offseason.

In November, it was noted that the Yankees needed a productive offseason to win the World Series, a feat they last achieved in 2009. General Manager Brian Cashman emphasized the need for improvement, particularly in contact hitting, as the team had too many strikeouts, especially at the bottom of the order.

However, the Yankees have been relatively quiet in their player acquisitions. They have lost several key players to other teams, including Pete Alonso, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker, all of whom would have contributed significantly to the team's performance.

The Yankees' focus on negotiating with agent Scott Boras and signing Bellinger, who was not keen on leaving New York, raises questions about their strategic approach. Bellinger's presence may not be enough to address the team's weaknesses, and the Yankees' overall performance remains a topic of discussion among fans and analysts.

The team's outfield, consisting of Aaron Judge, Bellinger, and Trent Grisham, remains unchanged, but the rest of the roster requires further evaluation. Catcher Austin Wells and shortstop Anthony Volpe had poor batting averages last season, and Volpe's injury concerns add to the team's challenges.

The Yankees' payroll is currently fourth in the MLB, at $324.5 million, and they have spent a significant amount on luxury taxes. Despite these financial investments, the team's performance and ability to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the World Series remain uncertain.

General Manager Cashman acknowledges the team's need for improvement and expresses confidence in the players' abilities. However, the question of whether the Yankees have a championship-caliber roster remains open, and the team's performance in the upcoming season will provide the ultimate answer.