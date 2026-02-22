Coco Gauff's Revenge: Can She Overcome Elina Svitolina in Dubai? (2026)

The sting of defeat lingers, but for Coco Gauff, it's a powerful fuel for redemption! Just weeks after a tough Australian Open exit, the young American tennis sensation is gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch against Elina Svitolina at the Dubai Tennis Championships. This encounter isn't just another match; it's a chance for Gauff to turn the tables and showcase her growth.

Remember the quarterfinals in Melbourne? It was a challenging moment for Gauff, as Svitolina, the formidable Ukrainian player, secured a decisive victory in straight sets, with scores of 6-1, 6-2. It was a performance that left many wondering what Gauff would take away from such a dominant display against her.

But here's where it gets interesting: Gauff's journey in Dubai has been nothing short of impressive so far. She's navigated through the tournament with remarkable skill, only dropping a single set against Elise Mertens in a previous round. And in her most recent quarterfinal match, she absolutely dominated the crowd favorite, Alex Eala, with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 win. This demonstrates a significant shift in momentum and confidence.

Now, at 21 years old, Gauff is reflecting on that Australian Open loss. In her own words, she shared, “Yeah, Elina for me in Australia, I kind of just put that behind [me].” She acknowledged Svitolina's strong play but also pointed to an internal battle: “but I also feel like I beat myself up a little bit that match.” This candid admission highlights a key aspect of high-level sports – the mental game. It's often a delicate balance between acknowledging an opponent's prowess and understanding one's own role in the outcome.

And this is the part most people miss: Gauff sees this not as a setback, but as a valuable learning experience. She's focused on how to combat slow starts, a challenge she admits has surfaced in recent matches. “I feel like these last couple matches I haven’t started off the best and was able to do that,” she explained, indicating a newfound ability to overcome early struggles. This adaptability is a hallmark of a maturing champion.

But here's where it gets controversial: While Gauff is looking forward to this rematch, the history between these two players is a fascinating tapestry. Before their Australian Open clash, Gauff had actually been on a winning streak against Svitolina. Their most recent encounter prior to Melbourne was at the 2024 US Open, where Gauff staged an impressive comeback from a set down to win, leveling their head-to-head record to 2-1 in her favor. She also triumphed in the Auckland final that same year in a hard-fought three-set battle. The very first time they met, however, back in 2021 at the Australian Open, Svitolina emerged victorious with scores of 6-4, 6-3. This varied history makes their upcoming match all the more compelling.

Now, we turn to you! When you think about the thrilling world of tennis, who captures your attention more: the rising star Coco Gauff or the resilient Elina Svitolina? What is it about their game that you find most captivating? Do you believe Gauff has learned enough from her past encounters to secure a victory in Dubai, or will Svitolina once again prove to be her toughest opponent? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below – we'd love to hear your take!