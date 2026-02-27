Coco Gauff's Australian Open Journey: Can She Claim the Title? (2026)

Coco Gauff's Australian Open Quest: Can She Conquer Melbourne? 🏆

Will Coco Gauff's star shine in Melbourne? Tennis expert Jonathan Overend believes the young American sensation, currently ranked world No. 3, has what it takes to triumph at the Australian Open and lift the prestigious Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Gauff, fresh off her French Open victory in 2025, is brimming with confidence after securing her second major title. She kicked off her Australian Open campaign with a win against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova, ranked 55th, claiming her 75th Grand Slam main draw victory. Gauff then defeated Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the third round, where she'll face fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

But the 21-year-old tennis prodigy knows she must maintain her momentum. Her next challenge is to consistently deliver top-notch performances while addressing ongoing issues with her forehand and second serve. She's working with a biomechanics coach to iron out these technical difficulties.

Controversy Alert: Despite her recent success, Gauff's serve remains a concern. She's already accumulated 28 double faults this year, raising questions about her consistency. Gauff acknowledges this, saying, "I want to give it my all in each match. My serve has been inconsistent, but as it improves, so will my results."

Gauff's recent form is impressive. She contributed to the United States' success at the United Cup, winning three of her four matches and helping her team reach the semi-finals. However, her serve continues to be a talking point.

The Expert's Take: Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend is captivated by Gauff's journey. He believes she can overcome her technical struggles under the guidance of her long-time coach, Jean-Christophe 'JC' Faurel, and Gavin MacMillan, who was hired specifically to address her serve issues.

Overend says, "The Coco Gauff story is far from over. I firmly believe she'll overcome these technical challenges that have been a topic of conversation for years. Every Gauff match prompts discussions about her second serve and forehand, and rightly so. But I'm confident she'll find a solution."

A Bold Prediction: "It's not a matter of if, but when she'll figure it out. The thought of Gauff going through her entire career without mastering these fundamental aspects of the game is unimaginable. It will click, and when it does, watch out! She's already a two-time Grand Slam champion with significant technical weaknesses. Imagine what she'll achieve once these issues are resolved."

Wimbledon's Challenge: Overend identifies Wimbledon as a significant hurdle for Gauff due to her playing style and the court's fast nature. He explains, "The low, flat balls at Wimbledon give Gauff little reaction time, especially on her forehand. But she'll find a way. Her breakthrough moment came at Wimbledon when she was just 15, beating Venus Williams. It's a matter of belief."

Gauff's next Australian Open match is against Olga Danilovic, who defeated Venus Williams in a thrilling comeback. Gauff's serve and forehand remain areas of focus, with her double fault count and second serve win rate being areas for improvement.

The Rise of a Champion: Gauff's journey to Grand Slam glory is remarkable. She became the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. Her maturity and composure are evident, as seen in her 2023 victory speech after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, silencing critics who doubted her potential.

Gauff's success story is one to watch. Can she conquer Melbourne and add another Grand Slam title to her collection? The tennis world eagerly awaits her next move. And this is where the real test begins. What do you think? Is Gauff destined for greatness, or will her technical challenges hold her back? Share your thoughts below!