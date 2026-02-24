Coco Gauff Leads USA to Victory Over Argentina in United Cup 2026 | Tennis Highlights (2026)

Gauff's Dominance Helps United States Edge Argentina at the United Cup

PERTH, Australia -- The highly anticipated 2026 season debut of World No. 3 Coco Gauff did not disappoint. In a thrilling match at the United Cup, Gauff showcased her prowess, leading the defending champion United States to a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Group A on Saturday.

The night session began with a stunning performance by Sebastian Baez, who upset World No. 6 Taylor Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, giving Argentina an early 1-0 lead. However, Gauff quickly responded, displaying her exceptional skills by defeating rising star and No. 66 Solana Sierra 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes, leveling the score at 1-1.

The match's outcome hinged on the subsequent mixed-doubles contest. Gauff, alongside Christian Harrison, demonstrated their prowess, securing a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi. Their strategic gameplay from the baseline, coupled with assertive net play, resulted in a 63-minute triumph, ultimately giving the United States a 2-1 win.

With this victory, the U.S. team now stands at 1-0 in Group A and eagerly awaits their upcoming encounter with Spain. Gauff's performance was particularly impressive, as she raced to a 5-0 lead, showcasing her ability to break and hold serve with precision.

'It was an exhilarating experience,' Harrison remarked, expressing his joy in representing his country. 'Sharing the court with these talented individuals, whom I admire, made it all the more special. It's a privilege to compete and enjoy the thrill of the game.'

The United States' triumph sets the stage for an intriguing showdown between Argentina and Spain, with Gauff set to face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on January 5. This match will determine Argentina's quarterfinal fate.

Baez's victory over Fritz marked his second career Top 10 win and his first triumph over Fritz after five previous losses. His resilience, especially in the third set, where he rallied from a set and break down, showcased his determination and skill.

'I'm overjoyed,' Baez exclaimed, attributing his success to the support of the crowd. 'We've been striving for this feeling for years, and I'm honored to contribute this point to Argentina. The crowd's energy was incredible.'

The United Cup continues to captivate fans, with additional matches featuring Sabalenka and Keys, as well as Bencic and Wawrinka, promising exciting encounters.