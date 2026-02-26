Coco Gauff Dominates Iga Swiatek at United Cup! Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Coco Gauff just pulled off a stunning victory, keeping the US team's hopes alive! In a high-stakes match at the United Cup, Gauff delivered a dominant performance, defeating Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-4, 6-2. This win was crucial, especially after Taylor Fritz faced a loss against Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the United States and Poland semifinal tie.

Gauff immediately took charge, establishing a commanding 4-1 lead early in the game. Even though Swiatek managed to recover a break, Gauff remained persistent, ultimately securing the first set with a critical break in the 10th game. This was particularly significant as Swiatek, ranked world No. 2, was serving to stay in the set.

Capitalizing on her momentum, Gauff continued her impressive form into the second set, winning the first five games and eventually closing out the match in the eighth game.

The outcome of the tie now rests on a mixed doubles match. The teams have nominated Gauff and Christian Harrison for the United States, and Swiatek and Hurkacz for Poland.

Gauff's impressive winning streak against Swiatek continues. This victory marks Gauff's fourth consecutive win against Swiatek. She previously defeated Swiatek at the 2024 WTA Finals and last year at the United Cup and Madrid.

Before the match, when asked about her past losses to Gauff, Swiatek downplayed their significance, stating that she doesn't dwell on previous matches, given the numerous times they've faced each other. She mentioned that she was already focused on the Australian Open and would review the match with her coach for feedback.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite this recent loss, Swiatek still holds a significant head-to-head advantage over Gauff, with a record of 11-5.

What do you think about Gauff's strategy? Do you think Swiatek's focus on the Australian Open affected her performance? Share your thoughts in the comments!

