Coby White Lights Up Nets! Bulls Dominate in 124-102 Win | NBA Highlights & Analysis (2026)

The Chicago Bulls' season is a rollercoaster! After a Sunday night victory over the Nets with a score of 124-102, the Bulls have officially entered the second half of their season. It's a critical juncture, and the team's performance thus far has been, well, a mixed bag. The first 41 games saw the Bulls soaring with impressive starts, including a 5-0 and 6-1 streak, which ignited hopes for a different season. But, as quickly as the excitement arose, the Bulls were brought back to reality, ending the first half of their schedule slightly below .500 with a 19-22 record. They're in the running for an Eastern Conference play-in spot, but the journey ahead is far from guaranteed.

Coach Billy Donovan views this point not as a milestone, but as another challenge in a demanding season. He emphasizes the mental and physical grind of the schedule, especially in January with back-to-back games. Can the Bulls stay focused?

For at least one night, they showed they could. Coby White led the charge with 24 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, while Nikola Vucevic contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu added 19 points. White's performance was a highlight, and the team hopes this momentum can continue.

White's availability has been impacted by calf issues, preventing him from playing in both games of back-to-backs. This makes each game even more crucial for him to find his rhythm. The team's collective effort was evident, with seven players scoring in double figures, and a season-high 41 assists.

But here's where it gets interesting... The Bulls have been in a lot of close games. In 25 clutch games, they hold a 14-11 record. Donovan highlighted the emotional demands of these close contests, emphasizing the need for concentration and resilience.

What do you think? Are the Bulls' recent performances a sign of things to come, or will the rollercoaster continue? Share your thoughts in the comments!