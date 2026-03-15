Cobbled Classics Opening Weekend: Rain, Crashes, and Cycling Drama (2026)

The Cobbled Classics have arrived, and with them, a whirlwind of drama, grit, and rain-soaked glory that only this iconic season opener can deliver. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Mathieu van der Poel’s early victory feels almost predictable, the real story lies in the chaos that unfolded across every kilometer of these races. Was it skill, luck, or sheer survival that crowned the winners? Let’s dive in.

The Spring Classics have officially kicked off, and the cycling world is already buzzing. Mathieu van der Poel wasted no time in asserting his dominance, but his win is just one thread in the tapestry of an Opening Weekend that was anything but ordinary. From heart-stopping crashes to underdog performances that could redefine careers, this was a weekend where every pedal stroke mattered.

It all began with Omloop Nieuwsblad, a race that unfolded under the kind of gray, unpredictable skies that Northern Europe is famous for. The weather didn’t just set the scene—it became a character in the story. The peloton, already jittery with season-opening nerves, was thrown into disarray. Crashes ranged from minor to race-ending, with one incident in particular shaping the entire outcome. And this is the part most people miss: while Van der Poel and Demi Vollering stood atop the podium, the real drama was in the performances of the underdogs, who pushed the favorites to their limits.

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Next up was Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, a race that defied its reputation as a straightforward sprinters’ classic. This was a battle of attrition, with pre-race favorites and entire teams left behind. Only the strongest—and perhaps the luckiest—survived to contest the finale. After a string of bad luck, Visma-Lease a Bike finally had their day, with Matthew Brennan capping off a heroic team effort that left spectators in awe.

Opening Weekend also marked a return to the unique landscapes of Belgium and Northern France, where dreary spring weather, cobblestones, and historic bergs create a backdrop unlike any other. This is where the art of cycling photography shines, and Kristof Ramon, alongside Cor Vos, captured the essence of these races with stunning roadside imagery. Dive into the first major gallery of the road racing season and relive every moment.

But here’s the bold question: Are Van der Poel’s victories a testament to his unmatched skill, or is he tempting fate by pushing the limits too early? While he and Brennan celebrated, others were left to regroup and rethink their strategies. The winners may have claimed the podiums, but the losers provided the lessons—and in cycling, both are equally valuable.

As we reflect on Opening Weekend, one thing is clear: this season is going to be a rollercoaster. What did you think of the races? Did Van der Poel’s performance surprise you, or was it business as usual? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take!