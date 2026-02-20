Coalition Crisis: Senator Jane Hume's Scathing Assessment of the Party's Future (2026)

The Coalition is in crisis, and Liberal senator Jane Hume isn't holding back. In a scathing critique, Hume labels the Coalition a 'rabble,' arguing that voters have tuned out due to internal fighting and a lack of clear direction. This comes on the heels of a devastating Newspoll showing the Coalition's primary vote plummeting to 18%, while One Nation surges to 27%. But here's where it gets controversial: Hume, while denying a leadership challenge, pointedly calls for introspection from leaders Sussan Ley and David Littleproud, suggesting their positions are untenable if the current trajectory continues. And this is the part most people miss: the Coalition's internal strife isn't just about personalities; it's about a fundamental lack of unity and purpose. Independent MP Andrew Gee goes even further, calling One Nation an 'existential threat' to the Nationals, urging colleagues to jump ship. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ley urges calm, insisting the Coalition is reunited and focused on holding the government accountable. But with polls this dire, and voices like Hume's growing louder, the question remains: can the Coalition truly come together, or is this the beginning of the end? Is the Coalition beyond repair, or can they find a way to reconnect with voters? The answer may determine not just their electoral fortunes, but the very future of Australian conservatism.

