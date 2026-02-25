‘Coalie’: Trump’s Cartoon Mascot Pushing Coal – Climate Crisis or Energy Dominance? (2026)

Imagine a cartoon character with big, googly eyes and a cheerful grin, dressed in mining gear, being used to promote one of the most environmentally damaging industries on the planet. Sounds absurd, right? But that’s exactly what the Trump administration did with ‘Coalie,’ a mascot designed to put a friendly face on coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels. And this is the part most people miss: Coalie isn’t just a quirky PR stunt—it’s a symbol of a broader effort to revive an industry that’s been in sharp decline for over a decade, despite promises to the contrary.

Introduced by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on social media, Coalie was touted as the ‘spokesperson’ for Trump’s ‘American Energy Dominance Agenda.’ The mascot, complete with a helmet, boots, and gloves, first appeared in a seemingly AI-generated image, captioned ‘Mine, Baby, Mine!’ But here’s where it gets controversial: while Coalie’s design borrows from Japanese ‘kawaii’ aesthetics—think big eyes and an innocent smile—its purpose is to gloss over the harsh realities of coal mining, from its role in the climate crisis to its devastating health impacts on miners and communities.

Climate activists were quick to criticize the move, with one calling it ‘sick’ and ‘a twisted attempt to normalize one of the most heinous ways to produce energy.’ Coalie’s images on the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) website further blur the lines between fantasy and reality. In one, the anthropomorphic coal chunk poses with an AI-generated family, winking cheekily. In another, it stands proudly next to an abandoned coal mine transformed into a picturesque picnic spot. Is this a harmless rebranding effort, or a dangerous distraction from coal’s true costs?

The origins of Coalie date back to 2018, when an OSMRE social media manager added googly eyes to a coal image. But its recent revival as a public mascot aligns with Trump’s repeated attempts to prop up the coal industry, from labeling it ‘clean, beautiful coal’ to rolling back environmental regulations. Yet, despite these efforts, coal continues to struggle against market forces, with cheaper alternatives like natural gas and renewables dominating the energy landscape. Meanwhile, coal miners face ongoing battles, from black lung disease to the Trump administration’s rollback of safety protections.

Junior Walk, an activist from West Virginia, summed it up starkly: ‘As my friends and neighbors get sick and die from coal’s impacts, I’ll be haunted by Coalie’s twisted grin.’ Is Coalie a harmless cartoon, or a symbol of a deeper moral failure? Let’s discuss—what do you think about using mascots to promote industries with such significant environmental and health consequences? Share your thoughts in the comments!