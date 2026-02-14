Co-codamol Shortage Crisis in Northern Ireland: What You Need to Know (2026)

Northern Ireland Faces Medicine Crisis: Co-codamol Shortage Looms

A critical shortage of essential medicines is looming in Northern Ireland, and it's hitting close to home. Pharmacies are sounding the alarm, warning that the situation is dire and could have severe consequences for patients. But what's causing this crisis, and how will it affect the people of Northern Ireland?

Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI) has revealed that the shortage of medicines, particularly prescription-strength co-codamol, is expected to persist for months. This means pharmacies might have to ration medicines to ensure patients don't go without, even if it's not an ideal solution.

Here's a startling fact: Northern Ireland dispenses around 50,000 packs of co-codamol each month, totaling about five million tablets, for a population of under two million. That's a significant amount of medication, and now it's in jeopardy.

The Department of Health (DoH) has taken action by restricting hoarding and export of co-codamol, but this alone may not be enough. CPNI's CEO, Gerard Greene, paints a worrying picture, stating that pharmacies are under immense pressure, battling rising costs and struggling to pay wholesalers while ensuring patients get the medicines they need.

But here's where it gets controversial: On a typical day, community pharmacies are scrambling to source over 100 types of common medicines that are in short supply. This means patients might face delays, receive reduced doses, or even be referred for alternative treatments. This additional workload on pharmacies could also impact GP practices and out-of-hours services, creating a ripple effect throughout the healthcare system.

Greene emphasizes that while medicine shortages are a UK-wide issue, Northern Ireland's small market and higher logistical costs make it particularly vulnerable. The number of affected medicines is rising, and common prescriptions like co-codamol and low-dose aspirin are at risk, potentially impacting a vast number of people.

CPNI is urging the health minister and the executive to collaborate with the UK government to fortify medicine security for Northern Ireland. This includes safeguarding medicine stock to ensure patients' needs are met. Greene warns that inaction could lead to Northern Ireland being deprioritized by medicine wholesalers, jeopardizing patient safety and the stability of the entire healthcare system.

A plea to the public: Greene asks for patience and understanding as pharmacy teams navigate these challenging circumstances. Rationing medicines may become necessary, and patients might receive their prescriptions in smaller increments. If a medicine is unavailable, patients may need to consult their GP for alternative prescriptions.

A word of caution: Greene advises patients not to self-medicate with alternative medicines or adjust doses without professional advice, as this could be dangerous.

Danny Donnelly MLA, chair of the All-Party Group on Community Pharmacy, echoes the concern, urging the health minister to take swift action. The DoH acknowledges the issue, stating that the co-codamol 30/500mg tablet shortage is UK-wide, but they assure that they are working to ensure patients can access the treatments they need. Patients are advised to order medicines in advance and avoid stockpiling to prevent further strain on the supply chain.

The question remains: How can Northern Ireland secure its medicine supply and protect its citizens' health? The situation is complex, and the solutions may require bold action. What do you think should be done to address this crisis?