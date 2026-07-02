CNN's Rise: A Cable News Ratings Analysis (2026)

The Cable News Landscape: A Shifting Dynamic

In the ever-evolving world of cable news, the week of May 4, 2026, presented an intriguing snapshot of the industry's current state. As an analyst, I find it fascinating to delve into the ratings and uncover the stories behind the numbers. This week's data reveals a tale of growth, dominance, and shifting viewer preferences.

CNN's Resurgence

Let's start with the standout network of the week: CNN. In a competitive market, CNN was the only news channel to experience growth in both total viewers and the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic during primetime. This is a significant achievement, especially considering the network's previous ratings trajectory. Personally, I find it encouraging to see a resurgence in CNN's viewership, as it suggests a renewed interest in fact-based journalism.

What makes this growth even more intriguing is the context of the past year. Compared to the same period in 2025, CNN has seen a remarkable +50% increase in total viewers and the A25-54 demo during primetime. This indicates a sustained upward trend, which is a breath of fresh air in an industry often criticized for its sensationalism.

Fox News' Reign Continues

While CNN celebrates its growth, Fox News remains the undisputed leader in terms of viewership. Despite a slight decline in ratings, Fox News maintained its position as the most-watched news network, surpassing even ESPN during primetime, despite the latter's coverage of major sports events. This dominance is a testament to the network's loyal audience and its ability to consistently deliver content that resonates with its viewers.

However, a closer look at the numbers reveals a more nuanced story. Fox News experienced a -5% decline in total primetime viewers and a -7% drop in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. This could be a temporary blip or a sign of a broader trend. In my opinion, it's worth monitoring whether this is a seasonal fluctuation or a response to the network's programming choices.

MS NOW's Slight Dip

Turning to MS NOW, the network saw a slight dip in its ratings. With a -6% decline in total primetime viewers and a more significant -13% drop in the A25-54 demo, MS NOW slipped below the 1 million viewer mark. This is a notable shift for a network that has been steadily gaining traction over the past year.

One thing that immediately stands out is the performance of 'The Rachel Maddow Show.' As the network's flagship program, its Monday night airing ranked eighth among the most-watched cable news shows. However, with 2.094 million total viewers, it lags behind Fox News' top-performing show, 'The Five.' This raises questions about MS NOW's strategy to attract and retain viewers.

Programming Insights

Speaking of programming, Fox News dominated the charts with 13 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows. 'The Five' reigned supreme, attracting 3.663 million total viewers at 5 p.m. ET. This success highlights the network's ability to engage its audience during traditionally less-watched time slots.

CNN's 'CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip' also made an appearance in the top 15, albeit in the 15th spot. This is a positive sign for the network, as it indicates a growing interest in its primetime offerings. Personally, I believe CNN's focus on in-depth analysis and diverse perspectives could be a key differentiator in a crowded market.

A Yearly Perspective

When comparing these ratings to the same period last year, some interesting trends emerge. Fox News, despite its current dominance, faced declines in the A25-54 demo, both during primetime and total day viewing. This could be a cause for concern, as this demographic is highly valued by advertisers. MS NOW and CNN, on the other hand, experienced significant growth, indicating a potential shift in viewer preferences.

Final Thoughts

The cable news landscape is a dynamic arena, where viewer preferences and network strategies constantly evolve. This week's ratings reveal a complex interplay of growth, dominance, and shifting trends. While Fox News maintains its top position, CNN's resurgence and MS NOW's slight dip suggest that the battle for viewer attention is far from over. As an analyst, I'll be keeping a close eye on these networks' strategies and the evolving tastes of the audience.