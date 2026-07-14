CMLL Roundup: Johnny Consejo Debut, Flip Gordon Wins King of the Air, AEW Crossovers & More! (2026)

Get ready to dive into the electrifying world of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where the past few weeks have been nothing short of a wrestling extravaganza! But here’s where it gets controversial: AEW stars have been crossing over, shaking things up, and leaving fans buzzing with excitement—and debate. Let’s break it all down.

First up, the ever-versatile John Morrison—or should we say, Johnny Consejo? Yes, the man with a last name for every occasion (Mundo, Impact, TV, and now Consejo) made his CMLL debut on January 30, 2026, at Arena Mexico. And this is the part most people miss: Morrison’s chameleon-like ability to adapt to any promotion is a testament to his skill, but does it dilute his identity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Johnny teamed up with MxM for a trios match against Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, and Soberano Jr. The male models secured the win thanks to Mason Madden’s jaw-dropping exotic chokeslam. But the action didn’t stop there. The following week (February 6, 2026), Johnny faced Soberano in a singles match, while MxM challenged Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja for the CMLL World Tag Team Championship. Despite MxM’s efforts, the champions retained their titles with a devastating powerbomb and frog splash combo.

Here’s the kicker: While MxM didn’t walk away with gold, they did win over the hearts of the abuelas (grandmothers) in the crowd. Is this a sign that charisma trumps titles? Weigh in below!

Claudio Castagnoli also made his presence felt on January 30, defending the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Xelhua. The challenger showcased impressive submission skills, but Claudio’s Neutralizer sealed the deal, extending his reign. But here’s a thought: Is Claudio’s dominance becoming predictable, or is he simply in a league of his own?

Flip Gordon stole the spotlight on February 3, 2026, by winning the Torneo Reyes del Aire. After battling through a 12-man field, Gordon faced Yutani in the finals and secured the victory with a swinging inverted DDT. This marks Gordon’s most high-profile win since his return from a career-threatening knee injury. Controversial take: Is Gordon’s comeback story overshadowing his in-ring achievements? Let’s discuss!

Johnny and MxM didn’t just stick to the Friday shows in Arena Mexico—they worked hard across two weeks of events. Despite losses on Friday, Johnny redeemed himself by defeating Flip Gordon in a singles match on Sunday, February 8, 2026. With a little help from referee shenanigans (including two groin shots), Johnny pinned Gordon after a corkscrew neckbreaker. But the question remains: Does relying on tactics like this diminish a wrestler’s credibility, or is it all part of the game?

From name changes to high-flying victories, CMLL has been on fire lately. What’s your take on the action? Who impressed you the most, and what storylines are you most excited to see unfold? Drop your thoughts in the comments—we’re all ears!