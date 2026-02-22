Club Studio Fitness: Upscale Gyms Coming to Cherry Hill and Lower Merion (2026)

Get ready for a fitness revolution in Cherry Hill and Lower Merion! The arrival of Club Studio Fitness promises an elevated workout experience. But here's the catch: it's not your typical gym.

Club Studio, a boutique fitness brand, is expanding its upscale empire to the Philadelphia area, with new locations in Cherry Hill and Wynnewood. Picture this: a 30,000-square-foot space in Cherry Hill's Ellisburg Shopping Center, formerly occupied by BuyBuy Baby, is being transformed into a fitness haven. And that's just the beginning!

The California-based chain, which already has a successful Garden State location in Edgewater, is set to open its doors in Cherry Hill in the spring of 2027. But the excitement doesn't end there. Club Studio is also taking over a massive 50,000-square-foot space in the Wynnewood Shopping Center, previously home to Bed Bath & Beyond. This Main Line location is expected to open later this year, offering a unique blend of fitness and wellness experiences.

Both shopping centers, owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust, are embracing a new era of retail therapy, with a focus on health and wellness. Jeffrey Fischer, Federal Realty's vice president of leasing, describes it as "an exciting new chapter" for Wynnewood Shopping Center, moving towards more relevant and holistic experiences.

So, what sets Club Studio apart? Imagine boutique fitness classes, free weights, strength training zones, cardio equipment, and even juice bars and cryotherapy! It's like a one-stop shop for all your fitness and wellness needs. And this is the part most people miss: Club Studio also offers personal stretch stations and red-light therapy, taking your post-workout recovery to the next level.

With around a dozen locations across the U.S. and plans for 20 new gyms, Club Studio is on a mission to revolutionize the fitness industry. And the best part? They're bringing their unique concept to Collegeville, Pennsylvania, too!

Are you ready to experience the future of fitness? Club Studio Fitness is here to challenge your expectations and elevate your workout game.

What do you think? Is this the future of fitness, or is it just another trendy gym concept? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!