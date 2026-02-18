Clippers vs. Lakers: Epic Comeback & Kawhi's Dominance! (Jan 22, 2026) | Game Recap (2026)

On January 22, 2026, the Los Angeles Clippers secured a hard-fought 112-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks in large part to Kawhi Leonard's stellar performance. Leonard, who has been on a scoring tear, recorded his 23rd consecutive game with at least 20 points, a career-high for him. The Clippers, who have been on a roll, have now won 14 of their last 17 games, climbing their way up the Western Conference standings. However, the Lakers, led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, put up a strong fight in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to just three points at one stage. The game was a testament to the Clippers' resilience, as they held on to their lead and secured the win. The Clippers' seven-player double-figure scoring effort, including contributions from Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, played a crucial role in their triumph. The Lakers, despite the loss, showed their mettle, with Doncic and James combining for 56 points. The game was a rollercoaster, with the Clippers leading by as many as 26 points in the third quarter, only to see the Lakers mount a comeback in the fourth. The Clippers' dominance in the first half, where they outscored the Lakers 17-7 over the final minutes, set the tone for the rest of the game. The Lakers, without Austin Reaves due to a calf strain, couldn't quite close the gap, and the Clippers' free throws in the final moments sealed the deal. The next games on the schedule see the Lakers travel to face the Dallas Mavericks, while the Clippers host the Brooklyn Nets. This game was a showcase of the Clippers' ability to weather the storm and emerge victorious, even in the face of a strong Lakers challenge. But here's where it gets controversial... The Clippers' success can be attributed to their depth and the consistent performance of their key players. However, some may argue that the Lakers' lack of a consistent third scoring option, especially with Reaves out, may have been a deciding factor. And this is the part most people miss... The Clippers' ability to maintain their lead in the face of the Lakers' late-game push is a testament to their defensive prowess. But, is it enough to consider them a true contender in the Western Conference? The debate rages on, and the comments section awaits your thoughts. Do you agree with the Clippers' dominance, or do you think the Lakers' comeback was more significant? Share your opinions and let the discussion begin!
Clippers vs. Lakers: Epic Comeback & Kawhi's Dominance! (Jan 22, 2026) | Game Recap (2026)
