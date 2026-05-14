Clippers vs Jazz NBA Highlights: Kawhi Leonard's 25th Straight 20-Point Game! (2026)

The Clippers' star shines bright in a thrilling NBA showdown! Kawhi Leonard's dominance secured a 115-103 victory against the Utah Jazz, despite a late three-pointer from Kobe Sanders that kept the game alive. But here's the twist: it was Leonard's consistency that stole the show.

In a game filled with thrilling moments, Leonard's performance was the highlight. He scored 21 points, extending his remarkable streak of 25 straight games with 20 or more points. This achievement is a testament to his reliability and skill, leaving fans in awe. And he wasn't alone in his efforts; James Harden, the point guard, contributed 16 points and 10 assists, showcasing the team's depth.

But the story doesn't end there. The Clippers have been on a remarkable run since Christmas, winning 16 out of 19 games. This success is no fluke, and it's making the league take notice. However, the Jazz didn't make it easy. Despite missing key players like Jusuf Nurkic and Keyonte George, they started strong, leading at halftime. Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh stepped up for the Jazz, but it wasn't enough to stop the Clippers' defensive masterclass in the second half.

Los Angeles' defense forced 17 turnovers, resulting in 23 points. And this is where the Clippers' strategy paid off. They didn't just rely on offense; their defense became a weapon, creating steals and forcing shot clock violations. And this is the part most fans love - a team that can adapt and dominate on both ends of the court.

As the Clippers prepare to face the Nuggets next, the NBA world is buzzing with excitement. Will they continue their winning streak? Can they maintain this level of performance? Share your predictions in the comments, and let's spark a lively debate!