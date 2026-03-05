Clintons vs. Comer: The Battle Over Epstein Inquiry (2026)

The Clinton family is firing back at accusations with a bold statement, claiming that Representative James Comer is 'lying with impunity' regarding the Epstein inquiry. This comes as Comer threatens to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress, alleging they defied subpoenas in the investigation. But here's where it gets controversial: the Clintons assert they've provided comprehensive sworn statements, going above and beyond the committee's requests.

In a recent press release, the Clintons accuse Comer of deliberately concealing the truth. They claim to have submitted detailed written declarations to the Oversight Committee, under penalty of perjury, stating they have nothing to hide. The declarations deny any personal knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal activities and any involvement in related investigations or prosecutions.

See Also
WHO Statement on US Withdrawal: Fact-Checking the ClaimsUS and UK Military Withdrawal from Qatar: What You Need to KnowSyria-SDF Ceasefire & Integration Deal: What It Means for the RegionMurdoch Paper Poll Shows Just How Bad Trump’s Second Term Is Going

Former President Clinton admits Epstein may have attended White House events but asserts no recollection of any specific interactions. Both Clintons emphasize their lack of involvement and assert they never took any actions to aid Epstein or Maxwell in evading scrutiny. Hillary Clinton's declaration highlights her lack of responsibility for or involvement with the Department of Justice's handling of the cases during her time in public office.

See Also
Protests at St. Paul Church: Arrests, Lawsuits, and Immigration Controversy

And this is the part most people miss: the Clintons' declarations raise questions about the validity of the accusations. Are they truly 'lying with impunity,' or is this a case of political maneuvering? The public is left to wonder about the truth behind these claims and the potential impact on the ongoing investigation.

Clintons vs. Comer: The Battle Over Epstein Inquiry (2026)

References

Top Articles
Indiana Men's Swimming & Diving Wins Their 5th Straight Big Ten Championship
UFC Mexico Controversy: Herb Dean's Late Stoppage Sparks Debate After King Green's Knockout Win
Taylor Townsend Books Milestone Singles Final, Doubles Title Shot in Austin
Latest Posts
NFL Combine 2026: Top 5 Wide Receiver Prospects to Watch
India's Cheetah Comeback: Gamini's Fourth Cub Born at Kuno National Park | Project Cheetah Milestone
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 5716

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.