Clintons vs. Comer: The Battle Over Epstein Inquiry (2026)

The Clinton family is firing back at accusations with a bold statement, claiming that Representative James Comer is 'lying with impunity' regarding the Epstein inquiry. This comes as Comer threatens to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress, alleging they defied subpoenas in the investigation. But here's where it gets controversial: the Clintons assert they've provided comprehensive sworn statements, going above and beyond the committee's requests.

In a recent press release, the Clintons accuse Comer of deliberately concealing the truth. They claim to have submitted detailed written declarations to the Oversight Committee, under penalty of perjury, stating they have nothing to hide. The declarations deny any personal knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal activities and any involvement in related investigations or prosecutions.

Former President Clinton admits Epstein may have attended White House events but asserts no recollection of any specific interactions. Both Clintons emphasize their lack of involvement and assert they never took any actions to aid Epstein or Maxwell in evading scrutiny. Hillary Clinton's declaration highlights her lack of responsibility for or involvement with the Department of Justice's handling of the cases during her time in public office.

And this is the part most people miss: the Clintons' declarations raise questions about the validity of the accusations. Are they truly 'lying with impunity,' or is this a case of political maneuvering? The public is left to wonder about the truth behind these claims and the potential impact on the ongoing investigation.