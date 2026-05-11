Cleveland's DoubleTree Hotel Closing: 66 Jobs Lost, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Impact (2026)

A Cleveland Hotel's Final Curtain Call: 66 Jobs at Stake

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cleveland Downtown - Lakeside, a 379-room establishment near the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is set to close its doors for good on January 30th, 2026, leaving 66 employees without their jobs. This decision comes after a challenging year marked by declining revenue and a failed sales agreement, leading to foreclosure.

Crescent Hotels and Resorts, the court-appointed receiver, announced the closure to state and local officials on Tuesday. The hotel's financial woes are evident in court records from December 30th, which reveal a significant drop in operating revenue for the first nine months of 2025, falling to $5.9 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from the previous year. Despite a profit of $1.4 million in 2024, the hotel incurred a net loss of over $383,000 by September 2025.

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Occupancy rates struggled to recover, remaining between 35% and 45% during the summer. The mortgage lender, U.S. Bank, had to provide cash advances to cover daily expenses. The hotel's financial troubles date back to January 2020 when U.S. Bank and Cami Hotel Investments II engaged in a foreclosure lawsuit. A potential sale to Hazreet LLC seemed imminent in June 2025, but the buyer repeatedly requested extensions, pushing the closing date to October 31st, 2025.

Legal documents indicate that the deal faced obstacles, with the receiver's attorneys discussing 'wind-down issues' and a 'notice of default' as early as July. The Hilton brand also imposed pressure, citing 'quality deficiencies' and pausing enforcement actions only due to the pending sale.

The impact of the closure extends to various departments, with 37 housekeeping staff, 19 restaurant and banquet workers, five engineers, and a small number of administrative and sales personnel losing their jobs. The receiver confirms that the current staff count of 66 aligns with the state layoff notice.

This closure marks a significant blow to the local workforce and highlights the challenges faced by the hospitality industry in the face of economic downturns.