Cleveland Guardians Should Sign Harrison Bader: 2026 MLB Free Agent Update (2026)

Attention baseball fans! The MLB offseason is heating up, and we've got some exciting news to share. The Cleveland Guardians are on the cusp of signing a key free agent, and it's a move that could significantly impact their lineup.

With spring training just around the corner, there are still some notable free agents available, and among them are some big names. Players like Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, and Cody Bellinger are yet to find their new teams. But here's where it gets interesting: there's a specific type of player that many MLB teams are eyeing, and it's a right-handed hitting outfielder with power.

Right-handed hitters are in high demand, especially those with power-hitting capabilities. And one player who fits the bill perfectly is Harrison Bader. Bader, a solid veteran with nine years of experience, is coming off an impressive stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. He's known for his elite defense in center field, but during his time with the Phillies, he showcased his offensive prowess as well.

Bader's impact was felt immediately upon joining the Phillies. In just 50 games, he posted impressive numbers: a .305 batting average, an .824 OPS, 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 16 RBIs. And let's not forget his highlight-reel plays in the outfield! Unfortunately, an injury during the NLDS against the Dodgers limited his availability, but his impact was undeniable.

Now, the Cleveland Guardians are in a position to benefit from Bader's skills. They could use an upgrade in their lineup, particularly a right-handed hitting outfielder. The Guardians currently have an abundance of left-handed hitters, which directly contributed to their struggles against left-handed pitching in 2025. With a lack of right-handed options, especially in the outfield, the Guardians found themselves at a disadvantage, ranking among the lowest in batting average against southpaws.

Not only that, but the Guardians also struggled in power categories. They had the second-lowest slugging percentage and OPS in the majors and ranked 11th in team home runs. José Ramírez, with his 30 long balls, was one of the few bright spots, but the team needs more power to compete.

Bader, while not known as a power hitter, offers a decent amount of pop. He hit a career-high 17 home runs in 2025 and has consistently hit 12 or more home runs in four other seasons. The Guardians would be getting a much-needed right-handed outfielder, and at the very least, they'd have an elite defender in center field.

However, there's a catch. Bader, at 31 years old, is seeking a multi-year deal, and teams must be cautious due to his extensive injury history. But the potential rewards could outweigh the risks.

So, will the Cleveland Guardians take the plunge and sign Harrison Bader? It's a move that could spark differing opinions among fans and analysts. What do you think? Should the Guardians go all in on Bader, or is there a better option out there? Let us know in the comments! We'd love to hear your thoughts on this potential signing and its potential impact on the Guardians' 2026 season.