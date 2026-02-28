Cleveland Guardians Prospects: Who is the No. 8? | 2026 MLB Season Preview (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey as we delve into the world of baseball and the Cleveland Guardians' farm system! The people's choice, Cooper Ingle, has claimed the seventh spot in our prospect rankings, but who will take the eighth position?

Ingle, our sweet-swinging catcher, has consistently impressed and earned his place as the No. 7 CTC prospect for two years running. Drafted in the fourth round in 2023, he quickly made his mark with an impressive debut at High-A Lake County, showcasing a dominant batting average and on-base skills. But here's where it gets interesting: Ingle's power game evolved in 2024, with nine home runs and an improved ISO, solidifying his MVP status in the Midwest League.

As we move into 2025, Ingle continued his ascent, repeating at Double-A and then earning a promotion to Triple-A Columbus. Despite some challenges with loud contact, his strikeout and walk rates improved, indicating a well-rounded approach at the plate. And this is the part most people miss: Ingle's journey is far from over. He's expected to start 2026 at Triple-A, and with a bit of luck and continued development, we could see him make his MLB debut this season.

Now, the big question: Who will join Ingle as the next top prospect for the Guardians? Let's meet the contenders:

Juan Brito, 2B (Age 24) : Brito was on track for an MLB debut in 2025, but injuries slowed him down. With a solid batting average and a good eye for walks, he could be a dark horse in this race.

Juneiker Caceres, OF (Age 18) : Caceres impressed in the complex league and showed potential in his late-season promotion to Single-A. Keep an eye on this young talent; he could be a future star.

Jaison Chourio, OF (Age 20) : Chourio had a sensational 2024, but a shoulder injury hindered his progress in 2025. Will he bounce back and reclaim his top prospect status? See Also Phillies Sign 17-Year-Old Prospect Francisco Renteria: The Next Konnor Griffin?

Josh Hartle, LHP (Age 22) : Acquired from Pittsburgh, Hartle was a standout starting pitcher in Cleveland's minor league system in 2025. His height might not translate to velocity, but his performance speaks for itself.

Jace LaViolette, OF (Age 22) : Cleveland's first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, LaViolette brings power to the table. However, strikeouts could be a concern.

Alfonsin Rosario, OF (Age 21) : Rosario's combination of speed and power is unique, but he'll need to work on his strikeout rates.

Khal Stephen, RHP (Age 23): Acquired from Toronto, Stephen dominated the minor league system in 2025 until he hit a wall in Double-A. He's now one of Cleveland's top pitching prospects.

So, who do you think will take the eighth spot? Will it be a seasoned veteran or a rising star? The choice is yours! Don't forget to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments. Let's spark a discussion and see if we can predict the future of the Cleveland Guardians' farm system!