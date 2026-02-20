Cleveland Browns: The Future of Kevin Stefanski as Head Coach (2026)

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering a shocking decision that could send shockwaves through the NFL world. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Browns are leaning towards parting ways with their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, despite his impressive accolades. But here's where it gets controversial—is this move justified?

Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner, has led the Browns to notable success in the past. His 11-5 record in 2020 ended a long playoff drought for the franchise, and he repeated the feat in 2023 with an 11-6 season. However, the team's recent performance has been less than stellar, with a 4-12 record this season and only seven wins in the last two years.

The Browns' quarterback carousel during this period included names like Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and several others, which may have contributed to the team's struggles. But is Stefanski solely to blame for the team's recent woes? That's the question that has fans and analysts divided.

Stefanski's overall head coaching record stands at 44-56, a statistic that might not fully reflect his impact on the team. The Browns' front office has allegedly been exploring other coaching options, while general manager Andrew Berry is expected to remain in his position.

This potential move has sparked debates among fans and experts alike. Some argue that Stefanski's achievements warrant more time, while others believe a change is necessary for the team's future success. And this is the part most people miss—the decision to let go of a coach with Stefanski's resume is a bold one, and it could significantly impact the team's trajectory.

So, what's your take? Is the Browns' reported inclination to dismiss Stefanski a justified move, or is it a hasty decision that could backfire? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of the Cleveland Browns!

