Cleveland Browns Rumor: Top Free Agent Rasheed Walker 'Heats Up' - What's Next? (2026)

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a busy free agency period, with a focus on bolstering their offensive line. With the NFL combine fast approaching, the team is in the spotlight, and rumors are swirling around potential signings. One name that's generating buzz is Rasheed Walker, a top-tier tackle who could be a game-changer for the Browns. But here's the catch: is the team willing to pay Walker the big bucks he's expected to command? That's the question on everyone's mind, especially with the team's salary cap situation and the need to fill other roster holes.