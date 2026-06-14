Cleveland Browns QB Battle: Watson vs. Sanders - Who Will Start? (2026)

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for an intriguing season, and the quarterback competition is at the heart of it. With the mandatory veteran minicamp underway, the spotlight is on Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, two talented QBs vying for the starting role.

What makes this battle fascinating is the dynamic between experience and emerging talent. Watson, a seasoned veteran, seemed like the obvious choice for the starting position, but Sanders has been making waves. Coach Todd Monken's recent comments suggest that the competition is tighter than ever, and he's reluctant to name a starter before training camp.

Personally, I find this approach intriguing. Monken is essentially saying that both quarterbacks have earned the right to compete, and he's not rushing to make a decision. This strategy allows the team to assess both players in a variety of scenarios, from practice sessions to preseason games. It's a testament to the Browns' commitment to finding the best fit for their offense.

One detail that caught my attention is the rotation of reps between Watson and Sanders. On the first day of minicamp, Sanders took the majority of snaps with the first team, and Watson will get his turn the next day. This deliberate approach ensures that both QBs get an equal opportunity to showcase their skills and build chemistry with the offense. It's a smart way to keep the competition fair and the players motivated.

However, the quarterback position isn't the only area of interest. The Browns' offensive line is also undergoing some changes. Coach Monken has been experimenting with different combinations, particularly at right guard and center. This shuffle is a clear indication that the team is seeking the optimal lineup to protect their quarterbacks and create running lanes. It's a delicate balance, and finding the right mix of power and agility is crucial.

In my opinion, the Browns are taking a thoughtful approach to building a strong foundation for the upcoming season. They're not rushing decisions, whether it's the starting quarterback or the offensive line configuration. This patience and attention to detail could pay dividends when the regular season kicks off.

As for the injury front, the Browns are dealing with a few concerns. Mason Graham's walking boot raises questions, but Monken remains tight-lipped about the specifics. Maliek Collins' recovery from a season-ending injury is also a storyline to watch. The team is being cautious, which is understandable, but these injuries could impact the depth and dynamics of the defensive line.

What many people don't realize is that the Browns' front office has been active in addressing potential weaknesses. The signing of first-round pick WR KC Concepcion to a fully guaranteed rookie contract is a significant move. It not only secures a talented player but also demonstrates the organization's commitment to investing in its future. This kind of foresight is often overlooked but can be a game-changer in the long run.

In summary, the Cleveland Browns are crafting a compelling narrative for the upcoming season. The quarterback competition, the offensive line adjustments, and the strategic signings all contribute to a sense of anticipation. While the starting QB remains a mystery, the team's approach to building a strong foundation is commendable. As a sports analyst, I'm eager to see how these decisions play out on the field and whether the Browns can translate their potential into on-field success.