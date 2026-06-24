Claude Fable 5 & Mythos 5: Revolutionizing AI Capabilities Safely (2026)

Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5: A Revolutionary Leap in AI Capabilities and Safety

Anthropic, a leading AI research company, has unveiled the latest advancements in its Claude series with the release of Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5. These models represent a significant leap forward in AI capabilities, offering unprecedented performance in various domains while prioritizing safety and security.

Unmatched Performance

Fable 5 showcases remarkable capabilities across multiple domains, surpassing previous models in terms of performance and efficiency. It excels in software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research, and more. The model's ability to handle complex and lengthy tasks is particularly impressive, often surpassing its predecessors in terms of speed and accuracy.

Safety and Security Measures

Recognizing the potential risks associated with such advanced capabilities, Anthropic has implemented robust safety measures. Fable 5 includes classifiers that detect and prevent potential misuse, particularly in areas like cybersecurity, biology, and chemistry. These classifiers ensure that the model's responses are handled by a more capable model, Claude Opus 4.8, when necessary, reducing the risk of harmful outputs.

The company has also introduced a 30-day data retention policy for business customers, enhancing privacy and security. This policy ensures that data is used solely for safety-related purposes and is deleted after 30 days, providing an additional layer of protection.

Impact and Applications

The capabilities of Fable 5 and Mythos 5 have far-reaching implications. In software engineering, the models have demonstrated the ability to compress months of work into days, revolutionizing development processes. In knowledge work, they excel at complex analytical tasks, providing valuable insights and solutions.

The models' performance in vision tasks is also noteworthy, as they can extract precise information from detailed scientific figures and perform complex vision-based tasks. In drug design, Mythos 5 has accelerated the process by tenfold, showcasing its potential in life sciences research.

Collaboration and Expansion

Anthropic is collaborating with the US government through Project Glasswing, providing access to Claude Mythos 5 to a select group of cyber defenders and infrastructure providers. This partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and protect critical software infrastructure.

The company also plans to expand access to Mythos 5 through a trusted access program, allowing cybersecurity organizations to apply systematically. Additionally, a biology-focused trusted access program is in the works to accelerate biomedical research and drug discovery.

Pricing and Availability

Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are available at a competitive price of $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens. Developers can access the models via the Claude API, with subscription plans offering varying levels of access.

Anthropic's commitment to safety and continuous improvement ensures that these models will evolve, providing even more advanced capabilities while maintaining a strong focus on security.