Claire Foy Reveals 5-Year Parasite Battle & Why She Quit Caffeine | Health Journey (2026)

Imagine discovering you've had unwelcome guests living inside you for five years—and they're not the kind you can politely ask to leave. This is exactly what happened to Claire Foy, the acclaimed actress known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. In a recent podcast appearance, Foy revealed a shocking health battle that led her to quit caffeine and overhaul her diet. But here's where it gets even more intriguing: she believes she contracted parasites during a trip to Morocco, and the journey to recovery has been anything but straightforward.

During her conversation on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Foy shared her unsettling experience: "Quite a few years ago, I had parasites. It’s gross. I kept losing weight and didn’t know why. They travel in pairs, and the doctor’s explanation was just as unpleasant. It’s disgusting." And this is the part most people miss: Foy chose to avoid harsh antibiotics, opting instead for a natural approach that included cutting out caffeine and other dietary changes. "I took all this little gross stuff, and part of that was giving up caffeine," she explained.

When asked how long she’d been dealing with the parasites, Foy estimated, "At least five years." But her health journey doesn’t stop there. She also revealed she’s dramatically reduced her intake of gluten and sugar to manage an autoimmune condition. "I feel like I’m in The Traitors or something, sharing this secret," she joked. "I don’t actually eat gluten or sugar... except when I go out for dinner. It doesn’t affect me, but it’s about avoiding inflammation."

Now, here’s where it gets controversial: While Foy’s approach to healing is commendable, it raises questions about the balance between natural remedies and medical intervention. Should we always avoid antibiotics, or are they sometimes necessary? And how much control do we really have over our gut health? These are debates worth having, especially when it comes to managing conditions like parasites or autoimmune disorders.

For those wondering, parasites—such as roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms—are typically contracted while traveling. They can lurk in undercooked meat, contaminated water, or even on surfaces with worm eggs. Symptoms like unexplained weight loss, rashes, or persistent stomach issues are red flags. The NHS advises consulting a doctor if you suspect an infection, though most cases are treatable with medication.

Foy’s story is a reminder that even the most unexpected health challenges can lead to transformative changes. From her Emmy and Golden Globe wins to her upcoming roles in The Magic Faraway Tree and Savage House, she continues to inspire—both on and off screen. But her journey also prompts a thought-provoking question: How far would you go to reclaim your health, and what sacrifices would you make?

What do you think? Is Foy’s approach to healing something you’d consider, or do you believe medical intervention is the way to go? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!