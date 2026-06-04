CJ Opiaza, Michelle Dee, Emma Tiglao's Stunning Looks at MGI All Stars Prelims (2026)

The Miss Grand International All Stars preliminary rounds have been a spectacle of fashion and glamour, with CJ Opiaza, Michelle Dee, and Emma Tiglao leading the way. These three Filipina queens have not only captivated the audience with their stunning looks but have also set the bar high for the rest of the contestants. In my opinion, their performances were not just about the clothes; they were about making a statement and showcasing the diversity and talent of the Philippines. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way these women have embraced their individuality and used fashion as a medium to express themselves. CJ Opiaza, for instance, hosted the first preliminary round wearing two breathtaking gowns that were both elegant and avant-garde. Her sheer evening gown, adorned with gold beadwork and emerald crystals, exuded a sense of regal elegance. Her second look, a sculptural one-shoulder gown with intricate beadwork and a dramatic thigh-high slit, was a bold statement of modern femininity. Michelle Dee, on the other hand, brought her signature sparkle to the runway. Her ice-blue hooded ensemble with a plunging neckline and sheer sparkling skirt layered over a blue bodysuit was a stunning display of contemporary fashion. For her second look, the Sparkle star wore a black sequined gown with a sweetheart neckline, sheer corset detailing, and a thigh-high garter-style slit, which was a perfect blend of sensuality and sophistication. Emma Tiglao also delivered two contrasting yet elegant ensembles. Her black-and-white creation, composed of a structured black bandeau top and a draped white wrap-style skirt, was a timeless and chic look. Her second look, a sleeveless black gown with sheer mesh panels and swirling silver crystal accents framing the neckline, torso, and hips, was a modern and edgy take on evening wear. What many people don't realize is that these performances are not just about winning the pageant. They are about representing the Philippines and showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and fashion sense. The contestants are not just models; they are ambassadors of their country's beauty and talent. From my perspective, the Miss Grand International All Stars is more than just a beauty pageant. It is a celebration of diversity, talent, and cultural pride. The performances by CJ Opiaza, Michelle Dee, and Emma Tiglao were not just about fashion; they were about making a statement and leaving a lasting impression. The coronation night for the Miss Grand International All Stars is set on May 30, and I can't wait to see what other stunning performances and statements these queens will make. One thing that immediately stands out is the creativity and innovation that these women have brought to the stage. They have not only embraced their individuality but have also pushed the boundaries of fashion and self-expression. This raises a deeper question: How can we, as a society, support and celebrate the creativity and talent of these women? If you take a step back and think about it, the Miss Grand International All Stars is not just a beauty pageant; it is a platform for women to express themselves and make a statement. The performances by CJ Opiaza, Michelle Dee, and Emma Tiglao were not just about the clothes; they were about the women behind the looks. They were about the stories and experiences that these women bring to the stage. In my opinion, the Miss Grand International All Stars is a testament to the power of self-expression and the importance of celebrating diversity. The performances by CJ Opiaza, Michelle Dee, and Emma Tiglao were not just about winning the pageant; they were about making a statement and leaving a lasting impression. The coronation night for the Miss Grand International All Stars is set on May 30, and I can't wait to see what other stunning performances and statements these queens will make.