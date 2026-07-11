CJ McCollum's Heroics: Hawks' Stunning Comeback Ties Series with Knicks (2026)

The Unlikely Heroics of CJ McCollum and the Hawks’ Stunning Comeback

Basketball, like life, has a way of surprising us when we least expect it. Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks was a masterclass in this unpredictability. Personally, I think what makes this game particularly fascinating is how it defied the narrative we’ve grown accustomed to—the Knicks, with their star power, were supposed to dominate. Instead, they handed the Hawks a lifeline, and CJ McCollum grabbed it with both hands. But let’s dig deeper, because this isn’t just about a single player’s heroics; it’s about the broader implications of a team’s resilience and another’s self-sabotage.

McCollum’s Cape: When One Player Carries the Weight

CJ McCollum’s 32-point performance wasn’t just a statistical highlight—it was a statement. In my opinion, what makes this particularly interesting is how McCollum stepped up when his teammates were largely absent. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks’ Most Improved Player finalist, has been a shadow of himself in this series. Shooting under 40%? That’s not the player who doubled his scoring average this season. What this really suggests is that the Hawks’ success hinges dangerously on McCollum’s ability to perform under pressure. If you take a step back and think about it, this raises a deeper question: Can Atlanta sustain this momentum if McCollum isn’t superhuman every night? I’m not convinced they can, but his performance in Game 2 was nothing short of heroic.

The Knicks’ Self-Inflicted Wounds: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Now, let’s talk about the Knicks, because their collapse was as baffling as it was avoidable. What many people don’t realize is that New York’s talent advantage should have been enough to secure the win. But their free-throw shooting (17-for-27) and turnovers were catastrophic. Mike Brown’s decision to bench Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns for extended periods in the second quarter was, in my view, a tactical blunder. One thing that immediately stands out is how the Knicks seemed to forget they were playing a playoff game. Leaving 10 points at the free-throw line? Missing open threes? That’s not just bad luck—it’s a lack of focus. From my perspective, this isn’t just about Game 2; it’s a warning sign for the rest of the series. If the Knicks keep beating themselves, even their superior talent won’t save them.

Jonathan Kuminga: The X-Factor Atlanta Didn’t Know They Needed

A detail that I find especially interesting is Jonathan Kuminga’s breakout performance. Playing 35 minutes off the bench and scoring 19 points, he wasn’t just a role player—he was a game-changer. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Kuminga’s energy in the fourth quarter ignited the Hawks’ rally. His dunk over Jordan Clarkson and his defensive stops on Towns were pivotal moments. Personally, I think Kuminga’s emergence could be a turning point for Atlanta. With a $24 million team option looming, his performance in Game 2 wasn’t just a statement for this series—it was a statement for his future. If the Hawks can unlock this version of Kuminga consistently, they might just have a sixth man who can swing the series in their favor.

The Bigger Picture: What This Series Tells Us About the Playoffs

If you take a step back and think about it, this series is a microcosm of what makes the playoffs so compelling. It’s not just about the best team on paper; it’s about who shows up when it matters most. The Hawks’ win in Game 2 wasn’t just a victory—it was a psychological blow to the Knicks. In my opinion, New York’s inability to close out a game they should have won will linger in their minds. Meanwhile, Atlanta has momentum and a newfound belief. What this really suggests is that the playoffs are as much a mental battle as a physical one. The team that figures this out first will likely advance.

Final Thoughts: A Series Far from Over

As we head to Game 3 in Atlanta, I’m left with more questions than answers. Can McCollum sustain this level of play? Will the Knicks clean up their act? And is Jonathan Kuminga the wildcard the Hawks need? One thing is certain: this series is far from over. Personally, I think the Hawks have shown they’re not going down without a fight, and the Knicks have shown they’re capable of shooting themselves in the foot. What makes this particularly fascinating is how unpredictable it all feels. In a league where star power often dictates outcomes, this series is a reminder that basketball is still a team sport—and sometimes, the team that wants it more wins. Let’s see who wants it more in Atlanta.