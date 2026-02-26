CIVICUS Hiring: Research & Communications Officer Role Explained | Application Tips & Deadline (2026)

Bold opening: CIVICUS is actively seeking a proactive Research & Communications Officer to defend civic freedoms and elevate unheard voices on a global stage—and this role could be your path to shaping civil society worldwide.

But here's where it gets controversial: this position blends rigorous research with strategic communications, requiring you to translate complex political issues into clear, engaging messages for diverse audiences while navigating a fast-paced advocacy landscape. If you’re excited by that challenge, keep reading to see if you’re a fit—and how to apply.

Opportunity overview

CIVICUS is recruiting a Research and Communications Officer to support its global advocacy and research initiatives, with particular emphasis on the CIVICUS Lens project and the State of Civil Society Report. The role offers a direct opportunity to defend civic freedoms, amplify marginalized voices, and strengthen civil society across regions.

About CIVICUS

CIVICUS exists to defend people power. It is a global alliance of more than 15,000 members across 189 countries, working together to monitor violations of civic freedoms, hold perpetrators to account, and bolster civil society’s ability to organize and influence change.

A central aim is to elevate voices from the Global South and promote inclusive, accountable, and innovative civic action.

Role summary

The role combines research support with communications and media engagement. You’ll back flagship CIVICUS research outputs and ensure findings reach broad audiences through effective media outreach, digital strategies, and compelling visual content.

Key responsibilities

The position involves analytical, editorial, and communications tasks, including:

- conducting, transcribing, and editing interviews with civil society sources;

- performing desk research to gather, verify, and contextualize information for CIVICUS publications;

- supporting the production of the State of Civil Society Report and CIVICUS Lens outputs;

- designing and executing media and social media strategies for research publications;

- pitching op-eds and story ideas to journalists and tracking editorial progress;

- creating visual materials such as infographics and social media toolkits;

- maintaining the publications database and monitoring social media metrics;

- organizing webinars, report launches, and public engagement events;

- coordinating multilingual content production by collaborating with designers, translators, and editors.

Required qualifications and experience

Candidates should have:

- a Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, political science, international relations, or development studies;

- proficiency in English;

- intermediate competence in French and/or Spanish;

- at least three years of relevant professional experience;

- familiarity with international civil society networks and intergovernmental institutions;

- understanding of the global media environment and social media dynamics;

- excellent written and verbal communication skills;

- experience crafting and distributing social media messages;

- ability to translate complex civic and political issues into clear, engaging messages for diverse audiences;

- basic design skills using tools like Canva or Piktochart.

Skills and personal attributes

CIVICUS seeks candidates who:

- communicate well across cultures and work effectively in a diverse, virtual team;

- are highly organized, independent, and detail-oriented;

- can work under pressure, manage competing deadlines, and deliver high-quality outputs consistently.

Application process

Deadline: 23 February 2026 at 11:59 pm SAST. Apply via the CIVICUS careers portal: https://civicus.bamboohr.com/careers

Required documents:

- a full CV detailing education, work history, responsibilities, and achievements;

- a one-page cover letter explaining motivation for the role.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted about two weeks after the closing date for interviews. Due to high application volume, only shortlisted applicants will receive individual feedback, though all applicants will be notified once the position is filled.

Important note

CIVICUS reserves the right to withdraw this vacancy at any stage of the recruitment process. This role is a valuable opportunity for communications and research professionals seeking to contribute to global civic space monitoring and advocacy at an international level.

