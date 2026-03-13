Cinema Audio Society Awards 2026: Winners and Highlights (2026)

The Cinema Audio Society Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, celebrated the best in sound mixing and sound technology. The event was hosted by Chris Hardwick, with Skip Lievsay CAS honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award and Guillermo del Toro receiving the Filmmaker Award. The evening also saw the inaugural Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology presented to Evan Brooks, Peter Gotcher, Glenn Sanders, and Howard Stark.

Among the motion picture winners, 'F1: The Movie' stood out, taking home the award for Best Live Action Motion Picture. This is a significant achievement, as the film is also nominated for the 2026 Academy Award for sound. The film's sound team, including Gareth John, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Alan Meyerson, and Dennis Leonard, demonstrated exceptional technical skill and artistic intent.

In the animated category, 'KPop Demon Hunters' won the award for Best Original Dialogue Mixer, Re-Recording Mixer, and Foley Mixer. This is a testament to the film's immersive sound design, which enhances the storytelling and engages the audience.

The documentary category saw 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' win the award for Best Production Sound Mixer and Re-Recording Mixer. This highlights the importance of sound in documentary filmmaking, where it can transport the audience to a different time and place.

In television categories, 'The Studio', 'Adolescence', and 'The Pitt' were the big winners. 'The Studio' in particular stood out, winning the award for Best Production Sound Mixer, Re-Recording Mixer, and Foley Mixer. This demonstrates the importance of sound in television production, where it can create a cohesive and immersive viewing experience.

The CAS Awards also recognized the work of sound professionals in non-theatrical motion pictures and limited series. 'Adolescence' won the award for Best Production Sound Mixer, Re-Recording Mixer, and Foley Mixer, showcasing the versatility of sound in different mediums.

The event was a celebration of the art of sound, highlighting the dedication and excellence of sound professionals in the industry. The winners demonstrated the precision, creativity, and discipline that define the craft, and their work will undoubtedly continue to elevate the standard for the industry.