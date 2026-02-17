Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Schedule: Key Dates and Non-Roster Invitees (2026)

Get ready for the ultimate baseball fix! The long-awaited spring training details for the Cincinnati Reds have finally arrived, and it's a must-read for all fans.

Baseball's offseason can be a real grind, but spring training brings a ray of hope. For Reds fans, the excitement is palpable after their team's playoff return last year. Now, they're gearing up for an even bigger journey to the postseason in 2026.

But here's where it gets controversial...

While the Cactus League opener against the Cleveland Guardians is set for February 21, the real action starts much earlier. Pitchers and catchers will report on February 9, marking the beginning of an intense training period. Imagine witnessing the likes of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo hitting the ground running in Goodyear, Arizona!

This year, the World Baseball Classic adds an extra layer of intrigue. Not only will the Reds' pitchers and catchers be in Goodyear, but so will any players participating in the WBC, including shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who'll be representing the Dominican Republic.

And this is the part most people miss...

Position players will join the action a few days later, with a full squad workout scheduled for February 16. It's a chance to see the entire team in action and get a glimpse of the future.

But who will be part of the spring training roster? Every year, the Reds sign minor league contracts with several players, offering them a chance to prove their worth. This year, we have a mix of familiar faces and new talent, including RHP Tejay Antone, IF Michael Chavis, and C Will Banfield.

The oft-injured Antone will be an intriguing addition, along with the recently signed trio of Chavis, Garrett Hampson, and Michael Toglia. Keep an eye on Lyon Richardson too, who's received a non-roster invite despite being outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.

While Reds fans eagerly await more signings and trades, the upcoming spring training promises to be an exciting chapter in the team's journey. So, mark your calendars, baseball enthusiasts, and get ready for the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd!