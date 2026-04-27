Cincinnati Reds Begin Full Squad Workouts: See Photos (2026)

Bold start: The Cincinnati Reds have kicked off full squad workouts, and the energy is buzzing at their Goodyear, Arizona complex. But here’s where it gets interesting: this session isn’t just about routine drills—it’s about setting the tone for a season full of possibility and competition.

Here’s what’s happening and who’s involved on day one:

- Freddie Benavides, the Reds’ bench coach and field coordinator (age 45), leads players in a pre-workout huddle at the team’s development facility in Goodyear.

- Catcher Jose Trevino is seen running through a drill as full squad workouts begin, highlighting the focus on catching and game readiness.

- Infielders Ke’Bryan Hayes and Sal Stewart are actively participating in drills, demonstrating the team’s emphasis on defense and versatility.

- Coaches are actively guiding and assisting with various drills across the field, underscoring a hands-on approach to development.

- Outfielders Rece Hinds and Will Benson spend time in conversations, signaling collaboration and communication as keys to on-field chemistry.

- Vets and newcomers alike, including outfielder TJ Friedl and pitcher Rhett Lowder, pair up for discussions and practice sessions to fine-tune mechanics and strategy.

- Pitching depth stands out as Rhett Lowder works on his delivery, while Chase Burns, another pitcher, is also seen concentrating on his pitching mechanics.

- Infielder Spencer Steer takes swings during batting practice, illustrating the continuous work on offensive timing and power.

- Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is pictured running through drills, reflecting the emphasis on speed, agility, and fielding proficiency.

- A trio of infielders— Eugenio Suárez, Nathaniel Lowe, and Sal Stewart—enjoy a quick break in conversation while staying focused on the day’s drills.

- The day closes with stretches as players prepare for the ongoing sessions, signaling readiness and physical maintenance as a daily priority.

Overall, the Reds’ first full squad workout day paints a picture of a team combining seasoned leadership with emerging talent, all working toward sharper defense, improved hitting, and cohesive team dynamics as spring training continues. How do you think this blend of veterans and young prospects will influence the Reds’ performance this season? Share your thoughts in the comments.