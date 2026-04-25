Cincinnati Reds 2026 Spring Training: Hungry for a Championship | Goodyear, AZ (2026)

The atmosphere at the Cincinnati Reds' spring training is electric, and the buzzword is 'hunger'. Despite reaching the playoffs in 2025, the team knows they didn't play to their full potential. The core players, who tasted success for the first time, are now driven by a desire to prove themselves.

But here's the catch: the 2025 season was a double-edged sword. While it brought joy, it also left many players unsatisfied with their individual performances. Tyler Stephenson's words echo the team's mindset: 'It's about finding more times to play quality baseball and win.'

The Reds' 2025 campaign was a rollercoaster. Matt McLain struggled post-surgery, Elly De La Cruz battled expectations and injuries, and Noelvi Marte's season was marred by an oblique injury. Spencer Steer's shoulder injury affected his stats, Tyler Stephenson played catch-up, and Will Benson fought for every at-bat.

The team's struggles extended to Ke'Bryan Hayes' poor OPS, Brady Singer being the only healthy starter, and a taxed bullpen. Yet, the Reds' front office sent a powerful message by going over budget for Eugenio Suárez, signaling their belief in the team's potential.

Emilio Pagán acknowledges the team's talent but stresses the need to execute. The Reds improved, but the Cubs and Brewers made significant moves. Cincinnati's young core, now more experienced, is tasked with leading the offense. The team expects big things from De La Cruz, McLain, Steer, Stephenson, and Friedl.

The Reds' pitching staff, despite injuries, was impressive in 2025. The 'next next wave' of rookies, including Burns, Lowder, Stewart, and Rodriguez, adds to the excitement. The front office's confidence in the core is high, and the team aims for 90 wins.

To reach their goals, the Reds must solidify their brand of baseball. They aim to generate more power while maintaining their chaotic style. Situational hitting is key, as Francona emphasizes. The team's success hinges on converting opportunities and minimizing errors.

As the 2026 season approaches, the Reds are determined to build on their playoff experience. The players' hunger and the front office's commitment set the stage for an exciting year. Will the Reds rise to the occasion and fulfill their potential? Only time will tell, and the baseball world eagerly awaits their journey.