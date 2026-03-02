Cincinnati Reds 2026 Season Preview: Can They Build on 2025's Success? (2026)

Cincinnati Reds: A Team on the Rise or a Flash in the Pan?

The Reds are coming off a promising 2025 season, finishing 83-79 and reaching the NL Wild Card Series. But is this progress sustainable?

Manager Terry Francona, in his second season, guided the team to a third-place finish in the NL Central. The front office, led by Nick Krall, has been busy making moves to improve the roster.

Financial Insights:

The Reds took a significant luxury tax hit with 3B Eugenio Suarez's $15 million contract, the team's highest-paid player. Despite this, they managed to retain key players like SS Elly De La Cruz, OF TJ Freidl, and 2B Matt McLain, who contributed to the team's success last season.

Roster Moves:

The Reds made some notable additions, bringing back 3B Eugenio Suarez and signing OF JJ Bleday. They also acquired LHP Brock Burke via trade and signed several free agents, including RHP Pierce Johnson and 1B Michael Toglia.

See Also Brett Phillips Returns to Tampa Bay Rays: From Player to Fan Ambassador

However, they said goodbye to several players, including 2B Gavin Lux and OF Austin Hays. The team also lost some depth in the pitching staff with the departures of RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Zack Littell, and LHP Wade Miley.

Players to Watch:

3B Eugenio Suarez is a veteran slugger, hitting 49 homers in 2025. He'll be a key power source for the Reds, but can he maintain this form at 34 years old?

SS Elly De La Cruz is the cornerstone of the Reds' offense. With a .777 OPS, 22 homers, and 37 stolen bases, he's a dynamic player to build around.

The starting rotation features a young core with RHP Brady Singer, RHP Hunter Greene, LHP Andrew Abbott, and LHP Nick Lodolo. Can they continue their development and lead the Reds to greater heights?

Fangraphs projects the Reds to win 78.6 games in 2026. But will they defy expectations and make a deeper playoff run?

And here's a twist: The Reds have a history of playoff struggles, failing to win a postseason game since 2012. Can they break this curse and become a consistent contender?

What do you think? Are the Reds on the right track, or is this progress short-lived? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!