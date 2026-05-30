Cincinnati Reds 2026: Biggest Position Battles to Watch in Spring Training (2026)

What is shaping up to be the most intriguing competition for a position on the Cincinnati Reds as they head into spring training?

With the recent acquisition of Eugenio Suarez, the Reds' roster appears nearly finalized, with spring training in Goodyear, Arizona just around the corner in a little over a week. While there is still a chance that a utility player could be brought in or perhaps a relief pitcher might find their way onto the roster, it seems like most of the key players expected to take the field in 2026 are already in place.

But here's where it gets controversial—what remains unresolved as they prepare to hit the ground running?

Which role on the roster currently hangs in the balance? Is it the lineup of left-handed hitters in the outfield, especially following the trade of Gavin Lux? We have former first-round draft picks Will Benson and JJ Bleday competing for regular playing time in left field. Alternatively, could it be the race between Michael Chavis and Garrett Hampson to secure a spot on the active roster for Opening Day?

Or perhaps the spotlight is on the contest for the fifth starter position. With promising talents such as Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson—who all come with impressive draft histories—the team has a wealth of choices. However, how the coaching staff manages these players throughout the end of March and into September will be crucial.

The roster of 26 players seems mostly put together, but how it ultimately shapes up remains open to interpretation. What are your thoughts on the unresolved issues still on the table?