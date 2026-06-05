Cillian Murphy Definitively Denies Voldemort Role in Harry Potter TV Series (2026)

The whispers of Cillian Murphy stepping into the robes of the Dark Lord have been definitively silenced! For weeks, fans have been buzzing with the exciting, albeit speculative, news that the acclaimed Irish actor might be the next to embody the iconic villain Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. This rumor gained significant traction, especially after Ralph Fiennes, who so memorably portrayed the Dark Wizard in the film adaptations, seemed to hint that his successor was already chosen and that Cillian Murphy was a fantastic fit.

In a viral TikTok clip from January, Fiennes himself shared, “I'm told [my shoes] are already filled, aren't they? I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice.” This statement, from the original Voldemort, certainly fueled the fire of speculation! But here's where it gets definitive: in a recent interview with The Times, the 49-year-old actor himself has categorically denied these casting rumors.

When asked directly, Murphy stated with clear finality, “I’m categorically not.” He even playfully suggested, “Can you make that the headline?” So, it seems the role of Voldemort in the new series will be played by someone else.

For those eagerly awaiting the new Harry Potter saga, it's worth noting that several other actors have indeed been confirmed. The younger generation will be brought to life by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, who will portray the central trio. The adult cast boasts an impressive lineup, including Janet McTeer, John Lithgow, Nick Frost, Paul Whitehouse, Johnny Flynn, Warwick Davis, and Paapa Essiedu. This series is anticipated to arrive next year.

And this is the part most people miss... The casting of the adult ensemble has, unfortunately, become entangled with a planned boycott by some viewers. This stems from the ongoing controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling's public stance on transgender rights. Rowling, who is an executive producer on the show, has been a vocal figure in discussions about trans rights, with her past donations to organizations aimed at reducing legal protections for trans individuals drawing significant criticism. This has led to a divided audience, with some viewers expressing their intention to boycott the series due to these concerns.

Shifting gears, Cillian Murphy also touched upon his highly anticipated return in the Peaky Blinders film, 'The Immortal Man.' He reflected on his long tenure as Tommy Shelby, noting, “I was 35 when we started [filming the Peaky Blinders TV series] and 48 when we made the film. I’ve played Tommy for over a quarter of my life, moving from being a youngish man right into the teeth of middle age. It’s incredibly rewarding seeing everybody around you get older.”

Murphy attributes the enduring success of Peaky Blinders to the unique, novel-like nature of television as a medium. He explained, “It wasn’t an instant hit. People thought that it was OK but its second series was when it really clicked and people are still discovering it. A film will come and be hot or not and then it’s gone. But TV? It’s like a novel – people find it.”

Now, here's a thought to ponder: While Cillian Murphy has firmly denied playing Voldemort, the fact that such a prominent actor was even considered, and that Ralph Fiennes seemed so supportive, raises an interesting question. Does this speculation highlight a desire among fans for a fresh take on the iconic villain, perhaps with a different kind of intensity? Or does it simply reflect the immense respect and admiration audiences have for Murphy's transformative acting abilities? What are your thoughts on this casting buzz and the broader discussions surrounding the new Harry Potter series? Let us know in the comments below!