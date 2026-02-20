Ciaran Frawley: Leinster Star Signs with Connacht | United Rugby Championship News (2026)

In a surprising move, Ireland's rugby star Ciaran Frawley is set to switch teams, leaving Leinster for Connacht! 🏉

The United Rugby Championship just got more thrilling! The provinces have announced that Frawley, a versatile back, will be joining Connacht on a two-year contract starting next summer.

See Also
Super League Players Find New Homes in Queensland CupWelsh Rugby Crisis: MPs Grill WRU Bosses on Region Cuts!James McDonnell Leaves Leeds Rhinos for NRL in 2026: What's Next for the Super League Star?Antoine Dupont's Struggle: England Legends Analyze His Performance Against Saracens

Frawley has been a Leinster stalwart, racking up an impressive 100+ appearances since 2018, and has been instrumental in their five championship triumphs. But here's where it gets interesting... Despite his success, Frawley is ready for a new challenge.

See Also
Mike Tindall's All-Time Rugby XV: A Controversial Team

The 28-year-old, capable of playing multiple positions, has already made a name for himself on the international stage with nine Ireland caps. And this is the part most fans will remember: his two late drop-goals that sealed a historic win against South Africa in 2024.

Frawley expressed his enthusiasm: "Connacht's passionate fans and their dynamic rugby style have always impressed me. I'm thrilled to contribute to their success." But he also acknowledged his gratitude to Leinster, where he spent seven successful years.

As the season draws to a close, Frawley remains focused on giving his all to Leinster. Connacht's head coach, Stuart Lancaster, sees this signing as a major coup. He believes Frawley's best years are yet to come and is eager to work with him again.

Is this move a bold step towards Connacht's future success, or a risky decision that might disrupt team dynamics? What do you think? Share your thoughts on this exciting transfer!

Ciaran Frawley: Leinster Star Signs with Connacht | United Rugby Championship News (2026)

References

Top Articles
Government Shutdown ENDS! But What's Next for Homeland Security Funding?
Breaking News: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Demands Millions in Bitcoin - What We Know So Far
Frog Revival: How Scientists Are Bringing Back a Species from Extinction
Latest Posts
Pittsburgh Penguins Waive Filip Larsson: What's Next for the Goalie?
NFLPA Rejects 18-Game Season: Player Health & Safety Concerns
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 5831

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.