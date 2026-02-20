Ciaran Frawley: Leinster Star Signs with Connacht | United Rugby Championship News (2026)

In a surprising move, Ireland's rugby star Ciaran Frawley is set to switch teams, leaving Leinster for Connacht! 🏉

The United Rugby Championship just got more thrilling! The provinces have announced that Frawley, a versatile back, will be joining Connacht on a two-year contract starting next summer.

Frawley has been a Leinster stalwart, racking up an impressive 100+ appearances since 2018, and has been instrumental in their five championship triumphs. But here's where it gets interesting... Despite his success, Frawley is ready for a new challenge.

The 28-year-old, capable of playing multiple positions, has already made a name for himself on the international stage with nine Ireland caps. And this is the part most fans will remember: his two late drop-goals that sealed a historic win against South Africa in 2024.

Frawley expressed his enthusiasm: "Connacht's passionate fans and their dynamic rugby style have always impressed me. I'm thrilled to contribute to their success." But he also acknowledged his gratitude to Leinster, where he spent seven successful years.

As the season draws to a close, Frawley remains focused on giving his all to Leinster. Connacht's head coach, Stuart Lancaster, sees this signing as a major coup. He believes Frawley's best years are yet to come and is eager to work with him again.

Is this move a bold step towards Connacht's future success, or a risky decision that might disrupt team dynamics? What do you think? Share your thoughts on this exciting transfer!