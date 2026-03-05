CIA Says Ukraine Did Not Target Putin's Residence in Drone Attack - Kremlin's Claim Debunked (2026)

The CIA's Assessment: Ukraine's Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Wasn't Real, Sources Say

The CIA has concluded that Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in a recent drone attack, according to US officials. This assessment contradicts Putin's claim made to President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday, raising questions about the veracity of the Russian leader's statements.

The CIA's Director, John Ratcliffe, briefed Trump on this assessment on Wednesday, according to the officials. This revelation comes as a surprise, given that Putin had alleged that Ukraine attempted to strike his residence, and Trump expressed concern and anger upon hearing the claim.

The controversy began when Putin told Trump about the alleged attack during their phone call. Trump, initially believing Putin, described the incident as troubling and expressed his anger. However, he also acknowledged the possibility that the claim could be false, stating, 'But President Putin told me this morning it did.'

Subsequent briefings by Ratcliffe revealed that the CIA did not support Putin's claim. Trump's stance on the matter seemed to evolve, as he shared a link to a New York Post editorial on Truth Social, suggesting that the drone strike likely never occurred. The editorial board of the New York Post criticized Putin's reaction, stating that it was 'rich' for him to claim outrage over an attack that might not have happened.

The CIA declined to comment, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the US assessment was that Ukraine did not target Putin. This development occurred during intense peace talks between Trump and his envoys aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Some European officials suggested that Putin's claim was a strategy to hinder peace efforts without attracting Trump's criticism.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 91 drones were launched from northern Ukraine towards Putin's residence near Valdai in the Novgorod region. However, the ministry's claims have been met with skepticism, as they could not provide evidence, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the allegations. The ministry's map showing the drone paths and interception points has also been questioned for its accuracy.