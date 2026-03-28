CI Global Asset Management Acquires Invesco's Canadian Funds: What It Means for Investors (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the Canadian investment landscape! CI Global Asset Management is set to acquire Invesco's Canadian fund assets, and the deal is massive!

CI GAM, a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., has entered into an agreement to take over the management of Invesco's Canadian fund business, which boasts a whopping C$26 billion in assets under management. But here's where it gets interesting: CI GAM will become the manager of 100 mutual funds and ETFs currently offered by Invesco Canada Ltd., while Invesco will continue to provide portfolio management services for 63 funds through a sub-advisory arrangement. This strategic partnership aims to provide a seamless investment experience for securityholders and leverage the scaled operations of CI GAM.

As a result, CI GAM's assets under management will skyrocket to approximately C$170 billion, solidifying its position as one of Canada's largest investment fund companies. Kurt MacAlpine, CI's Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes the significance of this acquisition, stating, "It reflects CI Financial's commitment to investing in our Canadian businesses and unlocking new opportunities for long-term value creation."

Invesco, a leading global asset manager with a diverse range of investment capabilities, is excited about this partnership. Andrew Schlossberg, Invesco's Chief Executive Officer, highlights the growth opportunity in the Canadian market and their commitment to supporting Canadian clients through a wide range of global investment strategies.

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Marc-André Lewis, President and Chief Investment Officer of CI GAM, emphasizes the benefits of the acquisition, stating, "The addition of Invesco Canada funds will enhance our product lineup, offering new strategies and capabilities. Invesco Canada's robust lineup of mutual funds and ETFs, spanning traditional and alternative asset classes, brings innovative solutions to the Canadian marketplace."

Furthermore, the strategic partnership with Invesco ensures a long-term relationship with one of the world's largest asset managers, providing continuity for select funds and the expertise of Invesco's global investment team. Mr. Lewis adds, "This transaction builds on our success in modernizing CI GAM into a scalable, institutional-grade investment platform. As we grow, CI GAM will have the resources to offer advisors and their clients continued excellence in portfolio management and a comprehensive selection of high-quality investment solutions."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and fund securityholder consent. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Jefferies Securities Inc. are acting as financial advisors, while Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP are providing legal advice to Invesco and CI GAM, respectively.

Invesco Ltd., a global leader in asset management, serves clients in over 120 countries with US$2.1 trillion in assets under management. CI Global Asset Management, on the other hand, is one of Canada's leading investment management firms, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help Canadians achieve their financial goals. Founded in 1965, CI GAM has a legacy of innovation and disciplined portfolio management.

This press release contains forward-looking information and statements, which are based on opinions, estimates, and assumptions. While we believe these statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, and the impact of pandemics or epidemics. Investors are advised to read the simplified prospectus and the respective prospectus of mutual funds and ETFs for important information.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the material, but individuals should seek professional advice as appropriate. CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Invesco Investor Relations: Greg Ketron +1-404-724-4299; Jennifer Church +1-404-439-3428

Invesco Media Relations: Andrea Raphael +1-929-729-3843; [emailprotected]

CI Global Asset Management:

Murray Oxby

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

416-681-3254

[emailprotected]

SOURCE: Invesco Ltd.