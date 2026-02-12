CI Financial Acquires Invesco's Canadian Funds: A $26 Billion Deal (2026)

In a bold move that reshapes Canada’s financial landscape, CI Financial is acquiring Invesco’s Canadian funds, managing a staggering $26 billion in assets. But here’s where it gets intriguing: this isn’t just a routine takeover—it’s a strategic expansion that underscores a growing trend of consolidation in the wealth and asset management sector. Let’s break it down.

CI Financial Corp.’s asset management division, CI Global Asset Management, is set to take the reins of approximately 100 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Invesco Ltd.’s Canadian operations. This deal not only bolsters CI’s product offerings but also positions it as a dominant player in the Canadian market. The financial details remain under wraps, but the implications are clear: CI is doubling down on its commitment to Canadian investors.

And this is the part most people miss: alongside the acquisition, CI and Invesco are forging a long-term partnership. Invesco’s affiliates will continue to manage 63 funds with $13 billion in assets, providing portfolio management services. This hybrid approach ensures continuity for investors while leveraging CI’s expansive distribution network and operational scale.

This transaction is part of a broader wave of consolidation in Canada’s financial industry. Over the past year, we’ve seen Quebec’s iA Financial Corporation acquire RF Capital Group, and Desjardins Group snap up Guardian Capital Group. These moves reflect a sector grappling with increased competition, regulatory pressures, and the need for scale to remain competitive.

CI Financial itself is no stranger to transformation. In late 2024, it was acquired by Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital in a $4.7 billion privatization deal. This came on the heels of an ambitious U.S. expansion led by CEO Kurt MacAlpine, which, while bold, left the company burdened with significant debt. Shareholders had been pushing for a public listing of its U.S. arm and a clear debt management strategy, making the privatization a timely move.

MacAlpine framed the Invesco deal as a testament to CI’s newfound agility as a private company. “This highlights how operating as a private company allows us to unlock new opportunities to create meaningful long-term value for CI and our clients,” he said. It’s a statement that raises a thought-provoking question: Does going private truly offer more flexibility, or does it come with its own set of trade-offs? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

For Invesco Canada, this marks the end of an era. Once a trailblazer in Canada’s ETF market and a leader in low-cost investment products, Invesco struggled to maintain its market share as the space became increasingly crowded. With CI at the helm, Invesco’s Canadian funds will gain access to CI’s robust distribution channels while retaining a connection to Invesco through the partnership. “This arrangement ensures a seamless transition for our clients,” noted Invesco CEO Andrew Schlossberg.

The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, hinges on regulatory approval and investor consent. Invesco Canada investors will vote on the change of manager for each fund, with any fund lacking sufficient support excluded from the transaction. Advisors on the deal include Jefferies Securities and Stikeman Elliott for CI, and Morgan Stanley and Borden Ladner Gervais for Invesco.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Canada’s financial sector is in flux, and consolidation is the name of the game. But what does this mean for investors? Will larger firms lead to better outcomes, or will competition suffer? Share your perspective below—we’re eager to hear your take on this evolving landscape.