Chronic Wasting Disease: Impact on the Largest Elk Herd in the US (2026)

The discovery of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the National Elk Refuge has sparked a critical conversation about the future of the Jackson Elk Herd, the nation's largest migratory herd. This development is not just a biological concern but also raises significant questions about wildlife management practices, the safety of nearby water sources, and the cultural traditions associated with elk hunting. Personally, I find this situation particularly intriguing as it highlights the complex interplay between human activities, wildlife health, and the delicate balance of ecosystems.

The Disease and Its Impact

CWD is a fatal neurological disease caused by a malformed protein known as a prion. It is easily transmissible among ungulates and has been found to persist in the environment, making it challenging to eradicate. The disease is akin to Creutzfeldt-Jakob's disease in humans, although there's been no confirmed case of CWD infecting a human. However, scientists suspect it could jump the species barrier by a person consuming the muscle meat of an infected animal, which is why they strongly advise against eating infected game. This raises a deeper question: How can we ensure the safety of our food sources when wildlife health is at risk?

The discovery of CWD in the National Elk Refuge has immediate implications for the elk population. The disease is now embedded in one of the largest and most well-known elk herds in North America, which holds significant ecological, cultural, and economic value for Western Wyoming. This concentration of elk at feedgrounds is believed to promote the spread of CWD, and the National Elk Refuge supplies supplemental feed to wintering elk, further exacerbating the problem.

The Elk Feedground Program

The elk feedground program, unique to three counties in Wyoming, is a controversial practice. Environmental activist Lloyd Dorsey, who has lived for 50 years in Teton County surrounded by elk feedgrounds, has long warned about the potential for disease transmission. He believes that the wildlife management agencies should have phased out the feeding programs long ago, as they have been virtually eliminated elsewhere in North America. Dorsey calls continued feeding "the height of malfeasance and irresponsibility."

The feedgrounds are operated by Wyoming Game and Fish to ensure an abundance of elk for hunters, separate elk from cattle that could be infected with brucellosis, and keep elk off private property and highways. However, the concentration of elk at these feedgrounds is believed to promote the spread of CWD, and the disease has now been detected at five state feedgrounds, including the Muddy Creek feedground at the southwestern end of the Wind River Range.

The Jackson Elk Herd and the Gros Ventre River

The Jackson Elk Herd, which winters on the National Elk Refuge, has been significantly impacted by CWD. Although the disease was detected in an elk from the herd that was killed in Grand Teton National Park, the disease has now crossed the Gros Ventre River, and having arrived on the refuge, will prompt new action. The refuge's response strategy, adopted in 2021, calls for the federal agency to request that Wyoming consider decreasing the state's population objectives for the Jackson herd.

This strategy also recommends reviewing the traditional antler collection on the refuge taken on by Scouting America scouts and the sale of some 8,000 pounds of antlers annually. Some antlers are used as nutritional supplements, others are crafted into buttons and other items, and also sold as chewies for dogs. The strategy states that "considerations should be made for antler material entering medicinal or food chain."

The Water Supply and Public Health

The discovery of CWD in the National Elk Refuge also raises concerns about the safety of nearby water sources. The municipality of Jackson draws drinking water from several wells on the south end of the refuge, where the ailing elk was identified and euthanized. State and federal officials have not immediately answered questions about whether the discovery so close to Jackson threatens the town's water supply.

This raises a critical question: How can we ensure the safety of our water sources when wildlife health is at risk? The answer lies in implementing robust monitoring and surveillance programs, as well as adopting strict bio-security protocols to protect both people and wildlife.

Conclusion

The discovery of CWD in the National Elk Refuge is a wake-up call for wildlife management agencies, environmental activists, and the public. It highlights the need for a more holistic approach to managing wildlife populations, considering both the ecological and cultural significance of these herds and the potential risks to human health. As we move forward, it is essential to learn from this experience and take proactive steps to protect both wildlife and human health.

In my opinion, the elk feedground program should be re-evaluated and phased out, as it is believed to promote the spread of CWD. Additionally, the traditional antler collection on the refuge should be reviewed, and the sale of antlers should be regulated to ensure that they do not enter the medicinal or food chain. Finally, the safety of nearby water sources should be a top priority, and robust monitoring and surveillance programs should be implemented to protect both people and wildlife.