Christina Hodson: The Woman Behind the New Batman Movie 'The Brave and the Bold' (2026)

Get ready for a Batman story like no other—one that’s bound to shake up the DC universe. Christina Hodson, the screenwriter behind blockbuster IPs and high-octane action films, has been tapped to write The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. But here’s where it gets intriguing: this isn’t your typical Batman and Robin tale. In this version, Robin is Damian Wayne—a ruthless tween raised by assassins and the son Batman never knew existed. Talk about family drama!

Hodson, known for her sharp scripts and ability to tackle complex characters, is diving into Gotham City once again. She previously penned a praised but unproduced script for Batman Beyond and collaborated on The Flash with director Andy Muschietti, who’s still attached to The Brave and the Bold. But don’t expect this project to hit screens anytime soon. DC Studios is taking a deliberate approach, ensuring the film stands out in tone and style—especially with Matt Reeves’ Batman film starring Robert Pattinson already in preproduction.

And this is the part most people miss: DC is juggling multiple Batman projects while carefully avoiding overlap. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the minds behind DC’s superhero division, announced The Brave and the Bold early on, but finding the right writer and vision proved challenging. Hodson’s involvement, first reported by The Insneider newsletter, signals progress—though sources say a definitive draft is still a ways off.

But here’s the controversial question: Can DC successfully balance two Batman franchises without cannibalizing their own success? With Reeves’ gritty, Pattinson-led Batman already establishing a unique identity, The Brave and the Bold will need to carve out its own niche. Hodson’s experience with Birds of Prey and Bumblebee suggests she’s up to the task, but the pressure is on.

Muschietti’s continued involvement hinges on timing and availability, especially after the success of Welcome to Derry, HBO’s It series. Meanwhile, DC insists there’s no rush—they want The Brave and the Bold to be distinct, no matter when it arrives.

This project is a bold move for DC, blending family dynamics, assassin training, and the Dark Knight’s legacy. Will it pay off? Only time will tell. What do you think? Can The Brave and the Bold stand apart from other Batman films, or is DC spreading itself too thin? Let us know in the comments!