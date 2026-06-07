Christian Parker: From Packers to Eagles and Back? | NFL Defensive Coordinator Interview (2026)

A Packers-Eagles Connection is forming as the Green Bay Packers seek their new defensive coordinator. But here's where it gets interesting...

The Packers are set to interview Christian Parker, the Eagles' defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, for their vacant DC role. This move comes after Jeff Hafley's departure to the Dolphins, leaving a key position open.

Parker, with his impressive track record, is in high demand. He's already scheduled an in-person interview with the Cowboys on Tuesday, and then it's off to Green Bay.

But what makes Parker such a hot commodity? Well, during his time with the Eagles, the team's pass defense consistently ranked among the top 10 in the league. It's a testament to his coaching abilities.

And this is the part most people miss: Parker's journey to the NFL wasn't a straight path. He started with several college jobs before landing his first NFL role with the Packers as a defensive quality control coach in 2019. After two seasons in Green Bay, he moved on to the Broncos as their defensive backs coach.

So, will Parker be the Packers' next defensive coordinator? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: his experience and expertise are in high demand.

What do you think? Should the Packers make Parker their top choice? Or is there another candidate you'd prefer to see in Green Bay? Let's discuss in the comments!