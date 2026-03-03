Chris Sutton Reacts to Mohamed Toure's Stunning Norwich City Hat-Trick! | Championship Highlights (2026)

Chris Sutton praises Norwich City's Mohamed Toure after his impressive hat-trick performance against Oxford United. Toure's quick rise to prominence continues, following his debut goal in a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. The 21-year-old's hat-trick in Tuesday's match against Oxford United showcased his talent, and he's now scored four goals in two appearances for Norwich. Chris Sutton, a former Norwich striker, expressed his admiration for Toure's performance on X, highlighting his potential and the team's recent success. The Canaries' manager, Philippe Clement, shared insights into Toure's development, emphasizing his learning from top strikers like Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku. Meanwhile, Norwich City's recent form without Josh Sargent has been impressive, with a focus on the team's overall improvement rather than individual players. The club's decision to sign Toure from Danish club Randers in the winter transfer window seems to be paying off, as they continue to climb the Championship table. The team's resilience and depth are evident, with Makama and other players contributing to their success. The article concludes by questioning whether Norwich can sustain their progress without Sargent, but the overall tone remains positive, celebrating the team's achievements and the potential of their young players.