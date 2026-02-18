Chris Pratt Teases Arnold Schwarzenegger's Role in The Terminal List Season 2 (2026)

In a surprising twist that has fans buzzing, Chris Pratt has expressed his desire to cast none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, his father-in-law, in the thrilling action series The Terminal List. During a candid chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt opened up about his vision for incorporating Schwarzenegger into the show, although he refrained from revealing any formal negotiations or plans.

Pratt shared his excitement, stating, "I would love to incorporate Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminal List. There’s a couple of characters. One in particular, any fan — I’m not going to say who it is — but fans of the book will know who it is." He emphasized, "I haven’t even spoken to Arnold about that, but I could see him playing this character. I think it would be so f—ing epic!"

Although he did not disclose the specific character in question, Pratt hinted at the adaptation of True Believer, which is the second installment in Jack Carr’s gripping Terminal List series. In the same breath, he informed listeners that production for Season 2 has wrapped up, mentioning, "We’re done with Season 2. We’re in post right now. We’ve locked six of eight episodes." Filming took place across diverse locations including South Africa, North America, and Morocco, with completion of the shoot in October 2025.

See Also Dirty Dancing Sequel Confirmed! Jennifer Grey Returns to Iconic North Carolina Filming Location

Despite the exciting prospect, there hasn’t been any official connection made between Schwarzenegger and the series yet. Pratt acknowledged that the idea of involving his famous father-in-law has been a topic of conversation among their friends and family. He remarked, "People within our periphery have floated ideas around like you guys should do this," while both he and Schwarzenegger seem to share a mutual uncertainty about the fit for such a collaboration.

The Terminal List first captivated audiences with its debut season in July 2022. To keep viewers engaged during the wait for the next season, a prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, featuring Taylor Kitsch, was released in 2025. Fans can look forward to Season 2, which is based on True Believer, as it currently enters the final stages of post-production, aiming for a late 2026 release. In this captivating series, Pratt takes on the role of the lead character, James Reece.