Chris Pratt's Hilarious Christmas Gift from Arnold Schwarzenegger: A Massive Portrait with a Twist! (2026)

Imagine receiving a Christmas gift so massive and unique that it leaves you wondering where on earth you’ll store it for the rest of the year. That’s exactly what happened to Chris Pratt, who recently revealed the jaw-dropping present his father-in-law, the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, gifted him and his children. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating—this isn’t your average holiday gift. It’s a six-foot by eight-foot portrait painting, featuring Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus surrounded by Pratt’s three children, all peering around a Christmas tree as Santa sneaks a cookie. Yes, you read that right. And this is the part most people miss—the sheer scale and detail of this gift make it both a masterpiece and a logistical challenge. Where do you even put something like that? Pratt himself joked about breaking it out only in November, but the sentiment behind it is undeniably heartwarming. And this is the part most people miss—Schwarzenegger’s love language is clearly gift-giving, and he doesn’t hold back, whether it’s a larger-than-life painting or a pair of iconic crocodile boots he wore in a movie (yes, Pratt and Schwarzenegger share the same shoe size—talk about a perfect fit!). During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Pratt shared these stories with a mix of humor and gratitude, leaving the audience in stitches. But let’s pause for a moment—is this the ultimate expression of love, or is it a bit over-the-top? Some might argue that such extravagant gifts could set unrealistic expectations, while others see it as a beautiful way to celebrate family. What do you think? Meanwhile, Pratt’s relationship with his father-in-law goes beyond gifts. Schwarzenegger frequently drops iconic movie lines like ‘I’ll be back’ around the family, and Pratt even paid homage to him in The Tomorrow War. The mutual respect is palpable, with Schwarzenegger proudly praising Pratt’s performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on social media. So, here’s the question: Are these grand gestures the key to a strong family bond, or is it the smaller, everyday moments that truly matter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one conversation you won’t want to miss!